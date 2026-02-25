Until quite recently, my Sundays have been dominated by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not unlike our esteemed editor, my husband is a super-fan. Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, we can go back to our regularly scheduled programming: Sunday brunch. While many restaurants let you order breakfast at lunch and vice versa, I’m looking for a buffet with the option to try one of everything. These places may need to resurrect the #SteelCurtainDefense to limit my unlimited trips to the trough.

1.) While not exactly a buffet, Bigotes (1821 E Abram St, Arlington, 817-274-1350), a Tex-Mex restaurant owned by the Zavala family, does offer an all-you-can-eat special for $14.25 per person Fri-Sun and for $13.25 Mon/Wed-Thu. Your first plate comes with two cheese enchiladas, two crispy tacos, one tostada, rice, and beans, then you order more of whatever you like after that.

2.) While Wednesdays are typically nothing special except the marking of the halfway point to our weekend, I’m here to remind you that Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) still has its weekly discounted lunch buffet from 11am to 2pm for $12 per person. But I also recently learned that their weekend brunches are back! Join them on Sundays from 9:30am to 3:30pm in Fort Worth for Mimosa Brunch for $29 per person, featuring the usual breakfast items plus a carving station with salmon, smoked brisket, and pulled pork; a taco bar with chicken verde, ground beef chorizo, and all the fixins; and specialties like Blue Mesa’s famous adobe pies. Your mimosas and soft drinks are included, as is a dessert bar. Specialty cocktails are available for purchase as well. The locations in Addison (14866 Montfort Dr, 972-934-0165) and Plano (8200 Dallas Pkwy, 214-387-4407) have the same Sunday brunch schedule and also offer it from 10am to 3pm.

3.) Chisholm’s Restaurant (113 S Main St, Godley, 817-389-2560) is family-owned and known for its home-cooked Southern-style fare. They offer a breakfast buffet 7am-10am Sat-Sun, lunch buffet 11am-1:30pm daily, and a dinner buffet 5pm-8pm Fri-Sat. On Thursdays, there is sometimes a barbecue dinner buffet from 5pm to 8pm that includes hickory-smoked brisket, bacon-wrapped jalapeños, pork ribs, smoked turkey breast, smoked chicken, hand-battered chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, corn, green beans, baked beans, a salad bar, and a dessert bar. While #TheHubs is now free from Thursday Night Football programming, there is still the matter of #Wifey and her Grey’s Anatomy, which returns from its Olympic-games hiatus this Thursday. As long as we make it back home by 9pm, I’m game!

4.) Division Street Diner (1800 W Division St, Arlington, 817-274-1606) is open 10am-2pm on Sundays and serves its brunch buffet only (no ordering from the menu) for $13.99 per person plus the price of your drink. You’ll find stations for carved meats, omelets, and waffles, plus a buffet line with fried catfish, chicken strips, chicken-fried steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, and sometimes (if you’re lucky) the best mac ’n’ cheese anywhere. For a casserole-style entree, Division Street rotates between shepherd’s pie and a Cajun pasta.

5.) Heaven’s Gate Restaurant (3820 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-1262) has a lunch buffet seven days a week from 11am to 2pm, plus a breakfast buffet 8am-11am Sat-Sun. The lunch buffet features roast beef with red potatoes and carrots; chicken (lemon-peppered or fried); meatloaf; pork chops (grilled or fried); chicken-fried steak; and 10 sides, plus a rotation of eight chef’s choice entrees that vary daily. Menudo is also available on the buffet Sat-Sun.

6.) La Cabrona Cocina Mexicana in Artisan Circle (2933 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 682-224-2560) does brunch Sat-Sun starting at 11am. On Saturdays, there’s a special brunch menu with items starting at $12 served alongside the full menu 11am-3pm. Then on Sundays, there’s an all-you-can-eat buffet 11am -4pm, with live mariachi music at 1pm, for $35 per person. Reservations are recommended on OpenTable.com.

7.) Neighboring Artisan Circle restaurant Terra Mediterranean (2932 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 682-224-2687) also has a strong brunch game. (But you, faithful reader, already know that, seeing as how you voted them Best Mediterranean Food in our Best Of 2025 issue.) There is a lunch buffet from 11am to 2:30pm Mon-Fri for $20 per person and a $25-per-person Sat-Sun throwdown, with baba ganoush, saffron chicken, falafel, gyro meat, hummus, freshly baked pita, and more.

8.) If you’re feeling fancy, Toro Toro (200 Main St, Ste B, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895) has its Bottomless Brunch with unlimited plates for $69 per person 10am-2pm Sat-Sun, plus a la carte options and a Bloody Mary bar. For those on a budget, try Toro Toro’s new lunch buffet 11am-2pm Mon-Fri for $18 per person which includes a daily rotating selection of appetizers, salads, sides, and a chef-crafted entree: the signature parrilla plate (a Latin-style fire-grilled meat dish).