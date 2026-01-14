It’s that time again, y’all. Every year from mid-January to mid-February, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes over town, adding a decidedly Western flair to some of the month’s events.

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Curated Texas at Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) promises to be an evening of art, style, and Texas flair. From 5pm to 7pm, curated Texas art will be joined by the iconic boot collection of Austin-based legacy goods purveyor Lauren Owen of Texas and the jewelry of Fort Worth artisan brand Gather Goods. Curated Texas runs now thru Sun, Mar 22. The gallery is open 11am-5pm Tue-Fri and 11am-2pm Sat, and there is no cost to view this exhibit.

Friday, January 16, 2026

The Fort Worth Museum of Science & History (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300) is celebrating rodeo season with a limited run of the brand-new film Horse Power at the Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater hourly every day thru Wed, Feb 18. This 42-minute film explores the extraordinary abilities of horses and their profound bond with humanity worldwide. Tickets are $15 and include admission to the museum’s general exhibits.

Friday – Saturday, January 16-17, 2026

The Wild West Rodeo Concert by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is happening at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). At 7:30pm Fri-Sat, the FWSO will play famous Western film hits like John Williams’ thrilling overture to The Cowboys, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, Ennio Morricone’s The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, and much more. Rounding out the program are a range of familiar classical cowboy tunes like Copland’s “Hoe Down” from Rodeo, Grofé’s “On the Trail” from the Grand Canyon Suite, and Rossini’s William Tell overture. Stunning images of Western art from the Sid Richardson Museum will be projected during the concert to bring the music to life. Tickets start at $83.70 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Marching bands (go, TCU!) and riding groups take their place among colorful floats at the free All-Western Parade, which starts at 11am near the Tarrant County Courthouse on North Main Street. While attendance is free, there are some reserved seating options starting at $15 at FWSSR.com.

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Today is your final chance to visit Koda’s Adventure to the Magical Ocean at the Tianyu Lights Festival on the grounds of the Texas Trust CU Theatre (1001 Texas Trust Wy, Grand Prairie, 972-854-5050). Koda’s dreams are seen through this luminous, immersive art installation, where every lantern tells a story. Tickets start at $23.65 at TianyuCulture.us.

Monday – Tuesday, January 19-20, 2026

The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700) is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with two days of events. On Monday at 3pm, there’s a Family Story Time with activities, arts and crafts, and refreshments, followed by Where Do We Go from Here: Community Conversation at 5pm. Then, on Tuesday, Mike Guinn hosts the 2026 MLK Spoken Word Contest & Open Mic, with cash prizes and a trophy, from 7:30pm to 10pm.

Wednesday, January 21, 2025

Still think you’re funny? Test that theory at Big Laugh Comedy Club (604 Main St, Ste 100, 512-817-9535) this week at 7:30pm as part of the Wizop Wednesdays Open Mic, formerly on Mondays. The cover is only $2.