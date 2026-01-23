In the battle for Texas State Senate District 9, which hasn’t shown love to a Democrat since before most homes had computers (1991), Air Force veteran-turned-machinist union leader Taylor Rehmet is betting on his pro-labor platform to charm jaded voters. His opponent is Leigh Wambsganss, a Southlake Republican and the communications chief at Patriot Mobile, a wireless provider doubling as a hyper-conservative soapbox.

District 9 covers a vast area of Tarrant County that includes Keller, much of Fort Worth, and parts of Arlington. The runoff was triggered when no one locked in over half the vote during the Nov. 4 election. Rehmet came close, missing an outright win by just 3,000 votes, while Wambsganss had to contend with vote-splitting after a third Republican entered the fray.

Rehmet’s campaign promises have included support for affordable housing initiatives, lowering property taxes, and expanding workers’ rights. He boasts endorsements from several state Democratic senators, including Sen. Wendy Davis, as well as local progressives in the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and city councils. Wambsganns (no relation to Tom from Succession, sadly) is a self-described “ultra-MAGA” who is naturally endorsed by the Cheeto in Chief himself.

If the last 30 years are any indication, this election should be a lock for Wambsganns, but her decision to support splitting up Keller ISD last year has made her unpopular in her hometown. She also recently commented on a Facebook post about MLK that protesters “need to die,” according to an image posted on Facebook by Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Allison Campolo. The choice seems clear.

Early voting is underway and continues through Tuesday, Jan. 27, but if the icemageddon currently barreling through the country keeps you at home past the early-voting deadline, District 9 residents can still cast their vote after the ice melts on Saturday, Jan. 31. Note: Some voters have lamented that their usual polling places are not open for this runoff, so visit TarrantCountyTX.gov to look up the one closest to you.

Although deep-pocketed Republican donors have gutted their wallets to secure the seat for Wambsganns, the seat the candidates are running for is more metaphorical in nature. The State Legislature won’t reconvene until 2027, and whichever candidate wins will need to run for reelection in November. (Both candidates have already filed for March’s primary.) That said, pundits are keeping an eye on the race as a kind of tea leaf for the nation’s political forecast ahead of November’s midterms.

With an urban boom and the occasional schism in Republican ranks, Democrats are hoping the election result will show them what they think could be a growing path to victory. Discontent over Trump’s economic policies and immigration approach might make voters think twice, potentially giving Rehmet the edge.