Two weeks ago, I said I would have the Online Film Critics Society’s picks for 2025’s best achievements in filmmaking. Now, here they are. One Battle After Another picked up five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Benicio del Toro), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing (Andy Jurgensen).

Maybe the bigger news, though, is that Sinners came away with 10 awards. These included Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan. Everyone seems to think that the Oscar race in this category is between Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, but this may be a sign that Jordan’s support is stronger than expected.

That may also be true for the movie he’s in. It might not be unusual for a movie to win more awards than the one that wins Best Picture, but twice as many? Ryan Coogler’s film left the likes of Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, and Weapons in the dust when it came to categories like Best Ensemble Casting, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. I guess time will tell whether this result is an outlier or a sign that last spring’s hit is gaining momentum.

Whatever it is, you can see a full list of winners here. I’m glad to see Sorry, Baby win the award for Best Debut Feature. I’m sad to see The Testament of Ann Lee fall short in the Best Choreography and Best Actress categories. Next stop is Oscar coverage, so stay tuned.