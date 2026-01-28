Paramount+’s Landman has prominently featured several North Texas restaurants and bars, mostly in Fort Worth. With the show being a big part of my at-home streaming during last week’s #Snowpocalypse2026, I decided to explore the local establishments from the screen. Here’s what I discovered.

1.) Featured in a tense lunch scene in Season 1, Episode 4 (S1E4), 61 Osteria (500 W 7th St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-953-3271) specializes in “Texas ingredients, the Italian way.” Keep in mind it’s open only for dinner IRL (4:30pm-9pm Mon-Sat), not lunch.

2.) Cattlemen’s Fort Worth Steak House (2458 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-3945) is a casual old-school restaurant and saloon-style bar built in the Stockyards in 1947. After featuring them in S3E3, creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan decided to buy the place. He and partners David Glasser and Dan Schryer made the purchase in June 2025 and have renovated the landmark to include event spaces and a private, members-only “Cattlemen’s Club.”

3.) Featured in S2E7, Don Artemio Mexican Heritage (3268 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-470-1439) is an upscale place specializing in the contemporary flavors of Northeast Mexico. While the annual stock show and rodeo is in town, Don Artemio is offering a Three-Course Rodeo Special for $69. For the first course, choose between taco de lengua and a bass-and-octopus ceviche. Second-course options are salmon in green mole, a filet with truffle potato mash, or a stuffed poblano in a puff pastry. Then, for dessert, it’s a tres leches cake with ice cream or a chocolate cake.

4.) Another Landman location is The Chumley House (3230 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 150, Fort Worth, 469-960-6541), a self-described “European-inspired steakhouse with a British flair.” It appears in S2E10 in the scene where Angela has lunch with Bella and learns that (spoiler alert!) Tommy has been fired and hasn’t told her. Per Bella, “There is nobody in the U.S. that can make a beef Wellington even edible, but here it is, mamma mia.”

5.) On almost every episode of Landman, one or more of the characters patronize the fictional bar and grill The Patch Cafe. Those scenes are all filmed on location at the former home of Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (9840 Camp Bowie West). If you go there to take a gander, nearby JD’s Hamburgers (9901 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-888-8914) and Margie’s Italian Gardens (9805 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-244-4301) are great dining options. Both are seen in the background of The Patch onscreen.

6.) If you’re looking for an exclusive experience, The Petroleum Club of Fort Worth (777 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-335-7571) is generally a private members-only club, but it occasionally offers a Member for a Night program. During these specified periods, nonmembers can dine in the Skyline Room and access Bar 40 (featured in S1E1) with a $20 entry fee, plus a 24% service charge, provided nonmembers make reservations and follow the business-casual dress code. Follow the club on socials for updates on the next nonmember events.

7.) Appearing in S1E8, Chef Richard Sandoval’s downtown pan-Latin steakhouse Toro Toro (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895) offers daily rotating salads, chilled appetizers, inspired sides, and the chef’s signature parrilla plate. Currently, it is offering a lunch buffet for $18.

8.) Finally, Fort Worth’s oldest establishment of its kind, the White Elephant Saloon (106 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-624-8273), appears in S1E6. While primarily a bar, this Stockyards staple that’s been around almost as long as Billy Bob himself houses a Chili Parlor serving Texas-style chili and cornbread.

In summary, let’s be tourists in our own hometown, shall we? As wildly popular as this column is, you should get a jump on this and make a reservation on OpenTable.com ASAP (#ShesGotJokes). But, seriously, if you are planning to visit the places above, or any other restaurant for that matter, consider buying a gift card in advance. Last weekend’s weather closures were tough on small-business owners. They can use our support.