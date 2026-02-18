From history to the creative arts, Black-led and Black-centered programming is stacking the calendar across North Texas. In honor of Black History Month, here’s your field guide to events where culture, community, and commerce meet now thru May.

At Your Leisure

The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum (1020 E Humbolt St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6049), located in the newly restored Boone House on the Historic South Side, focuses on the history of African Americans in Tarrant County and throughout Texas and is curated by the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society. It is named for Lenora Rolla, who initially raised money to purchase the building and start the museum in 1979. You can make an appointment to view the collection at any time by emailing info@tarrantcountyblackhistory.org.

Now thru Sunday, March 22, 2026

As part of the national theme of A Century of Black History Commemorations, the Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society is presenting the 13th Annual Lenora Rolla Juried Art Show in Sundance Square. Up now thru Sun, Mar 22, at Zona 7 Gallery (404 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-266-1589), the exhibit features works like Frank Sowells Jr.’s “Music of Amor” (pictured). The gallery is open noon-8pm Tue-Sun. Admission is free.

Another Black History Month exhibit on view thru Sun, Mar 22, will be at the Irving Archives & Museum (801 W Irving Blvd, 972-721-3700). Key moments in the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery marches will be brought to life in March to Freedom. Featuring powerful photographs by James “Spider” Martin and the words of civil rights leader John Lewis, the exhibition aims to capture the “courage, resilience, and impact of those who fought for voting rights.” Don’t miss this moving look at the way collective action helped shape lasting change. The gallery is open noon-5pm Tue-Sat. No reservations are needed, and admission is free.

Now thru Sunday, March 28, 2026

Chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), A Century of Black History Commemorations honors the 100th anniversary of the first Negro History Week, launched by Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926, which set the groundwork for Black History Month. And like Sundance Square, the Irving Black Arts Council’s annual exhibit, Reflection and Inspiration, is also in keeping with the national theme.

Reflection and Inspiration highlights both up-and-coming and established artists whose work provokes reflection, ignites conversation, and celebrates Black life and creativity. The Irving Archives & Museum (801 W Irving Blvd, 972-721-3700) is open noon-5pm Tue-Sat. No reservations are needed, and admission is free.

Thursday, February 19 & 26, 2026

The Oak Cliff Cultural Center (223 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-670-3777) closes out Black History Month with two Thursday workshops from 1pm to 2pm. The Creative Writing Series, hosted by former journalist Linda Jones, a.k.a. the Writing Doula, showcases Black creatives through poetry, spoken-word performances, and reflective journaling, with the goal of preserving collective memory. There is no cost to attend, but an RSVP is appreciated. Find the registration link in the event page at Facebook.com/OakCliffCulturalCenter/events.

Friday, February 20, 2026

The Denton County Office of History and Culture is hosting a guided walking tour led by county Curator of Collections Kim Cupit of the historic 19th-century African American community of Quakertown. The community prospered with businesses, churches, and a public school until the white citizens of Denton voted to remove the community and relocate it to Southeast Denton. The tour features the rise of the neighborhood (circa the 1880s) and its forced relocation in 1921, using maps and photos to envision the former site, and tells the stories of the people who once lived there. The meet-up time is 2pm at the Denton Civic Center (321 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-349-7275). The 1-mile concrete trail is flat and well-suited for walking. There is no cost to participate.

As part of Grand Prairie’s The Black Experience: A Celebration of Black Culture, Uptown Theater (120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, 972-237-8786) is hosting a free Black History Month community forum from 7pm to 10pm. In the Eye of the Storm will feature thought leaders and public officials participating in a timely civic dialogue. Panelists will explore policy, advocacy, and the Black community’s part in shaping the future. The public is encouraged to join, learn, and participate. The Black Experience also includes basketball nights, cultural presentations, film screenings, a health expo, and jazz tributes. For more information, visit GPBlacExperience.com.

Sunday, February 22, 2026

From 3pm to 5pm, enjoy a showcase of cultural spirit, dance, music, and storytelling at RhythmRoots at the Grand Prairie Events & Convention Center (2925 SH-161 N, Grand Prairie, 682-428-7311). Organizers promise a high-energy celebration honoring Black history through artistic performance and community relationships. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit GPBlackExperience.com.

Friday, February 27, 2026

The Grand Prairie Library will celebrate one of jazz’s greatest legends, Count Basie. The Andrew Griffith Quartet hope to bring the Count’s timeless sound to life through smooth rhythms and rich harmonies at An Evening with Count Basie at Uptown Theater (120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, 972-237-8786) at 7pm. For more information, visit GPBlackExperience.com.

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Today is jam-packed. First, The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700) is hosting its annual African American Read-In — part literary salon, part community reunion — in collaboration with the African American Museum of Dallas. Expect poetry, children reading aloud, and a vendor table or two featuring Black-owned brands from 11am to 3pm. There is no cost to attend.

Also, the Grand Prairie Black Film & Writers Festival is spotlighting powerful Black stories on screen and page at a showcase at Uptown Theater (120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, 972-237-8786) from 1pm to 9pm. This immersive festival, presented by the Denton Black Film Festival Institute, features films, writers, and conversations. Tickets are $5 per screening or $60 for an all-inclusive VIP ticket. For information on the exact titles being screened, visit GPBlackExperience.com in the days leading up to the event.

Finally, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (2901 Pennsylvania Av, Dallas, 214-670-8418) hosts a late-February celebration rooted in food, performance, and family. In honor of Black History Month, Taste of Soul 2026 will highlight some of North Texas’ best chefs and their creations. This free event will have free samples, live entertainment, and giveaways. The audience will determine the People’s Choice grand prize winner. Home cooks are also welcome to enter their best dishes for a chance to win a cash prize. For more information or to register to enter your dish, visit bit.ly/MLKTasteofSoul.

Sunday, March 8, 2026

Every second Sunday at 4pm, including Mar 8, Apr 12, May 10, and Jun 14, the Denton Black Film Festival Institute keeps momentum alive with Soul Talk. This monthly virtual series offers intimate conversations with creatives and industry professionals who examine the motives, interpretations, and implementations of their work across art, film, music, and poetry. The initiative acts as a year-round bridge between annual festivals, sustaining local participation. To join the conversation, visit DentonBFF.com/dbff-presents-soul-talk/.

Friday-Saturday, March 20-21, 2026

The Sixth Annual Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival (FWAAMFest) returns to Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800), spotlighting the blues, gospel, and folk traditions that shaped American music. Presented by the local nonprofit Decolonizing the Music Room (DTMR), the event runs from noon to 10pm on Sat, Mar 21. But first, be sure and check out the free pre-fest community dance on Fri, Mar 20.

Among this year’s lineup is Grammy winner Justin Robinson, whose music with acclaimed collaborator and DTMR board member Rhiannon Giddens is featured in Ryan Coogler’s 2025 Oscar-nominated film Sinners. And their most recent project, the live album What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow, was up for a Grammy this year. Additionally, this year’s FWAAMFest will feature musician and scholar Jake Blount, who, along with Giddens, served as a music consultant to Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for the film’s Golden Globe-winning score. Tickets are $50 at Prekindle.com.

Thursday-Friday, April 3-4, 2026

In early April, the Money Moves Summit lands at the Astoria Event Venue (3216 Royalty Row, Irving, 469-351-6942). This gathering is for Black women entrepreneurs who are serious about scaling, acquiring funding, and building real community. There are two tracks to choose from: product-based or service-based business sessions. Panel discussions will offer workable strategies, and breakout rooms will help you look deeper into the conversations that matter most to your business. Breakfast, lunch, and all-day coffee/tea service are provided. The cost is $300 per person at ManifestYourPurpose.co.

Thursday-Thursday, Apr 23-30, 2026

The coming of spring brings indie film season along for the ride, and in late April, the Dallas Film Society presents the Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF). Showcasing films by Black directors and panel discussions across the city, DIFF 2026 is happening Thu, Apr 23, thru Thu, Apr 30, and passes are already on sale at DIFFDallas.org.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Black cowboys ride again at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum (121 East Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025). They host several events each year, including this date in May during PBR. It’s culture, athleticism, and history wrapped into one dust-kicking spectacle that recognizes the legacy of Black cowboys and cowgirls through professional rodeo competitions. Showtimes are 1:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets start at $26 at BillPickettRodeo.com.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Happy Juneteenth! I believe that history will show that we are all very privileged to be in Fort Worth during the lifetime of our beloved Dr. Opal Lee. The legend worked tirelessly to make Juneteenth an official national holiday, commemorating when enslaved Texans finally learned of their emancipation. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law in 2021 to make it so. For a list of Juneteenth events, pick up a copy of our Summertime 2026 special issue in late May.

Between now and then, we have some other holidays to get through. For those looking for Easter basket stuffers, Mattel released a collectible doll in the likeness of the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” as part of its Barbie Inspiring Women series. Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the Dr. Opal Lee doll commemorates her lifelong activism, replicating her signature look from the annual Opal’s Walk for Freedom: eyeglasses, a blue “Unity Unlimited: Opal’s Walk for Freedom” T-shirt, white sweatpants, and sneakers. Retail prices began at about $38 at major retailers like Target and Walmart, but you can also buy directly from Creations.Mattel.com.