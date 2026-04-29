First of all, let’s knock out my one major complaint. I get that “AT&T” had to be removed from the Arlington stadium signage for a variety of reasons, but renaming the place the “Dallas Stadium” is strangling the life out of nearby Fort Worth, a huge city (11th most populous in the nation) with its own distinct personality, let alone Arlington, where the soccer is actually happening, and it will be supremely confusing for incoming tourists relying on the weak, homogenized FIFA-website info on places to visit while in DFW. It’s really no different than the Frisco-based Dallas Cowboys playing in Arlington on #AnyGivenSunday, but somehow it feels bigger. Way bigger.

Beyond the big fan festival in the works at Fair Park, staying at and visiting Dallas proper during your off time will make those with actual tickets very late to the games. Consider spending that extra time in Arlington! And, thankfully, hyperlocal media coverage is still a thing when you’re on the hunt for entertainment and eats around these parts. (Hi! Have you met us yet?) Getting off my high horse now and (grudgingly) sharing some of those Dallas details. Sigh.

May 30-31, 2026

Oak Cliff is the location of the free Dallas Soccer Kick-Off Fest, Sat-Sun, May 30-31, on the Ronald Kirk Bridge (109 Continental Av, Dallas, 214-943-4567), celebrating soccer, community, and local culture. Enjoy local flavors, vendor booths, and soccer-themed experiences. As the event date draws closer, more info (including times) will be posted at Facebook.com/TasteofOakCliff.

June 11 – July 19, 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will last 39 days, running from Thu, Jun 11, to Sun, Jul 19. Hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this tournament will be the longest in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches and culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Throughout the event, on all 34 game days, at least two major cities are hosting free fan festivals.

Fair Park (3809 Grand Av, Dallas, 214-670-8400) will transform into a 1 million-square-foot free celebration. The FIFA Fan Festival will have live match screenings, concerts, and interactive soccer experiences. More info at DallasFWC26.com/our-venues/fan-festival.

During those same dates, the free FC Dallas Soccer Celebration is happening at Simpson Plaza (6094 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, 972-292-6500), with watch pods, giant screens, live music, food, drinks, and more. For updates, go to FCDallas.com.

June 14, 2026

The first of the nine World Cup matches to be played here is the Netherlands vs. Japan on Sun, Jun 14. Since Team Japan will be rooming in Fort Worth, Rex’s Bar & Grill (1501 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-968-7397) is the home bar for Team Japan fans in Fort Worth.

As for ticketed events, Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688) will show the games on its 100-foot screen across 11 bars and restaurants under the same roof. Promotors promise drumlines, interactive fan games, DJs, and nonstop fan hype — all just steps from “AT&T Stadium.” (I guess Texas Live! doesn’t like the name change either. Hmmpf!) Tickets and table reservations for select games are coming soon at Texas-Live.com.

As we get closer to these matches, we’ll have more and more information to share with you. If we do have news to share, it will be in this Big Ticket column in the Calendar section, so check back here weekly.