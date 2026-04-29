Once an incredibly LGBTQ+-friendly country, Argentina swung far right with the election of a new president in 2023. After Javier Milei took office, hate crimes against the queer community skyrocketed by 70%, and LGBTQ+ rights were rolled back considerably. By restricting medically supported gender-affirming care for minors and dismantling antidiscrimination agencies, Milei, along with his ceaseless anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, essentially told the gay community they were no longer welcome in his country.

Argentines and local queers are set to party in the same city, Fort Worth, at the same time this summer.

Safety preparations are underway.

For the FIFA World Cup (Jun 11-Jul 19) with matches in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Team Argentina will be rooming in Fort Worth (along with Team Japan), and la Albiceleste’s rabid fans are sure to follow. Near downtown during the World Cup, the annual Trinity Pride Fest (Sat, Jun 27) will also be happening.

Trinity Pride Fest President Roger Calderon has great faith in Fort Worth police to protect festivalgoers and potential protestors alike.

“The Trinity Pride board is definitely aware of the World Cup schedule and mindful of the possibility of increased activity in the area,” Calderon said. “We maintain a strong working relationship with the Fort Worth Police Department and the City of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management and coordinate closely with them each year to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees.”

Last year’s event in the same location as the 2026 fest, South Main Village, drew nearly 7,000.

In an email, Fort Worth police said, “Any scheduled/permitted activities in the city of Fort Worth that we are a part of, we will provide active patrolling and have an on-site presence to assist in maintaining a safe gathering for all involved.”

For security reasons, Fort Worth police went on to say they cannot disclose specific details or their tactics for the event.