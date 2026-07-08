We may be a little late, but we’d like to wish a happy retirement to a North Texas barbershop legend.

In April, 84-year-old Travis Dehorney retired after multiple decades in business as owner and operator of Dehorney’s Barber & Beauty. He has created a legacy of not only great, smooth cuts but of inspiring the young people who fell under his shears.

“I have known [Dehorney] for more than 15 years,” said customer Evariste Konji, “and throughout that time, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, professionalism, and dedication. His priority has always been customer satisfaction rather than making money. He genuinely cares about every client and always goes the extra mile to ensure they leave happy. … He is truly one of a kind, and he is greatly missed.”

Dehorney built his businesses while breaking down doors and boundaries set long before him, a fate he could not have imagined as a young boy, son of a sharecropper, outside Ravenna, Texas, near the Smith Plantation.

His father, who could not read or write, knew that Travis was destined for more. Pushing him to give up his high school summers for barber school at 16, Travis’ father gave an example of forging a path for yourself and your children, which proved pivotal in Travis’ life. He did not like sacrificing his summers off at the time, but he learned the value of caring and shaping pride through this service. Who doesn’t feel good after a skilled haircut?

His path was far from straight and narrow. After high school, Dehorney studied at Prairie View A&M University, then went on to serve in the Vietnam War. With all the skills he honed in the military, he then worked for General Dynamics, Bell Helicopter, and General Motors in the 1960s and 1970s before feeling a pull back toward the barber shop.

He recognized the lack of representation in the Arlington area in barbering and decided he would open up the town’s first Black barbershop in 1985. Many took notice, and when he was met with doubt, he refused to bend, even when customers had their windows broken, even if people spoke out or questioned him. He saw it as something necessary for the community. If it did not work out, as he says, he had a lawnmower and legs. Resourceful as always and claiming success was already in his grasp by opening the doors, Dehorney was undeterred.

Early on, a newspaper article attracted quite a few customers, many impressed he could cut hair for anyone who came to his door, and he did so without the price in mind. He emphasized that some of his first customers challenged him to cut their straight hair, but Dehorney was ready. All the hairdressing books at the time featured white hair, so barbers had skills in working with any and all hair. He earned many loyal clients by delivering results with his warm attitude to all. Dehorney enjoyed taking care of people and helping them feel good about themselves.

Some of his favorite memories from his time at the barbershop are of giving back. Back in the 1980s and ’90s, D.A.R.E. seemed to be everywhere and was active locally by helping those recovering from substance-abuse issues and incarceration. Dehorney employed several graduates of the program himself, claiming them as some of his best employees. Many went on to open their own businesses, while Dehorney opened other locations as well, including the last one in Hurst.

Just a few months ago, Dehorney remembers one elderly client who needed a haircut but had only $3 to contribute to the $20 cost. Dehorney insisted the man sit and get his hair cut and refused his $3 so that he could buy himself some food and necessities instead while looking his best.

Dehorney never allowed his barbers to charge more than $20 and is baffled at others charging up to $50 for a basic haircut, but he attributes it to rising business costs. That is another reason he opted not to keep the shop open but to close on a good note with happy memories.

Dehorney was a staple for locals and celebrities alike. Having given a trim to stars like NFL Hall of Famer Emmett Smith and legendary Cowboy Larry Brown, as well as doing hair for Miss Black USA, he even gave pitcher Dereck Rodriguez his very first haircut as a tot.

As for Dehorney, after closing the history-making barbershop, he continues to be present in the community, smiling and inspiring in new endeavors. Creating partnerships with catering companies, he helped cater the NFL draft with Triple Star Catering. They served comfort food to those in the green room (about 2,400 people) in 2011.

He also works part time as security at AT&T Stadium, mixing it up with celebs like Jamie Foxx, former President George W. Bush, and Shaquille O’Neal. Smiling and staying humble, Dehorney sends credit for his wonderful life back to his father, who could never have imagined the doors opened for his son with his influence and persistence.

Influencing people to develop themselves before there were influencers, Dehorney wants to continue to inspire young people today. His advice to youth: Be honest, have a good work ethic, and build good credit so you can do what you dream of. It’s no wonder Dehorney takes the most pride not in the famous hands he has shaken but in the hard-working hands he has used to open doors for himself and to hold open the door for others.