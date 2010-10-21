Kim Davis, a guitarist from Fort Worth’s early rock ‘n roll scene, is dead — gone but not forgotten as he straps on a Les Paul electric and joins that heavenly chorus.

Davis played the power chords and harmony leads in Point Blank’s mighty two-guitar attack back in the early days of Southern Rock. Rusty Burns was the other axe-slinger.

“He will be missed on many levels,” Burns said. “He was my musical brother.”

Former Savvy frontman and current Nashville-based solo artist Ricky Lynn Gregg saw Point Blank when he was 16 at a Shreveport concert. “That was the first time I’d ever seen a double guitar band playing double harmonies — this was before Boston,” he said.

Point Blank broke up in 1982 but started playing and recording again in the 2000s, although Davis wasn’t involved in the second coming.

Burns is remembered as the guitar god — he’s still blowing away North Texas crowds — but Davis was by no means a protege.

“Kim was an equal to Rusty as far as lead guitar goes,” Gregg said. “Kim had a guitar style that was unique in Texas. He could play things that would blow your mind. But by 42 or 43 he only cared about playing now and then.”

Here’s an album cut from the old days:

Here’s the band at its bluesy best, playing live back in 1980:

Burns, along with Gregg (Savvy, Head East, Nashville solo artist) and Cowtown killer guitarist John Nitzinger (Bloodrock), will unveil their emotions in their music and say a fitting, blues-rock, in-yo-face farewell to Davis on Saturday night at Blackhorse Saloon.

If you think the boys are too old to cut the mustard anymore, think again. Watch Burns burn at Grapefest in 2007:



Visitation is at 5 p.m. tonight at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home in Irving. The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the same place.

Davis’ musical allies say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but a family member said the cause of death is still being investigated and has not yet been determined.