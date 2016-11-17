The holidays are fast approaching, and you are probably spending a lot more time around people early in the day, whether by choice or not. But if you tend toward the Kris Kristoffersen view that you “had a beer for breakfast, and it was good,” so you had “one more for dessert,” then give these beer-tweaked traditional cocktails a try instead.

Wild Acre Moonlight Shine Beermosas

The champagne fizz of a mimosa is ditched in favor of a Wild Acre wheat ale that yields such a refreshing flavor, you may not drink it straight again.

Servings: 3

3 oz Wild Acre Moonlight Shine Wheat Ale

3 oz freshly squeezed orange juice, strained to remove pulp

garnish: fresh raspberries

In a champagne flute, add 3 oz of Wild Acre Moonlight Shine Wheat Ale. Top with 3 oz of freshly squeezed, strained orange juice. Garnish with 3 fresh raspberries.

Presumed Innocent IPA Bloody Mary

The vodka stays in lockup in this Legal Draft IPA-based Bloody Mary.

Servings: 2

8 oz of tomato juice

8 oz of Legal Draft Presumed Innocent IPA

1/2 tspn of celery salt

1/2 tspn of garlic powder

1/2 tspn black pepper

1/2 tspn Sriracha brand hot sauce

1/2 tpsn soy sauce

2 tpsn brine from refrigerated dill pickles

1 tpsn lemon juice

1 tpsn lime juice

Garnish: smoked sausage, smoked gouda cheese

Rim glasses with celery salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker and stir until combined. Strain into glasses and garnish with a piece of smoked sausage and smoked gouda cheese.

Gateway Blonde Beeritas

Martin House’s Gateway Blonde helps make a pitcher of margaritas a refreshing way to celebrate a warm Texas holiday season. Cheers!

Servings: 12-15

6 cans of Gateway Blonde Ale

1 can frozen limeaid concentrate

6 oz filtered water

6 oz of tequila blanco (El Jimador tequila blanco works well)

2 oz of Cointreau

Garnish: fresh lime wedge

Rim glasses with margarita salt. In a large pitcher, add the limeaid concentrate, water, tequila, and Cointreau. Stir to combine. Add 6 cans of Gateway Blonde Ale to the pitcher and stir carefully to not disrupt the carbonation in the beer. Pour mixture into glasses and garnish with a fresh lime wedge.