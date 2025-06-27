To help raise money for the 800 people who lost their homes in the recent fire at The Cooper Apartments on the Near Southside, the United Way of Tarrant County, District 9 Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, and Near Southside, Fort Worth have created a relief fund: https://bit.ly/45D9Osj . The last day to donate is Wed, July 9.

Nearly half of the Fort Worth Fire Department — 150 firefighters and 50 units — responded to the six-alarm blaze at approximately 1:45pm on Monday. There were no fatalities, and the firefighters rescued dozens of pets and reunited them with their owners.