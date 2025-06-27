SHARE
Courtesy the City of Fort Worth

To help raise money for the 800 people who lost their homes in the recent fire at The Cooper Apartments on the Near Southside, the United Way of Tarrant County, District 9 Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, and Near Southside, Fort Worth have created a relief fund: https://bit.ly/45D9Osj. The last day to donate is Wed, July 9.

Nearly half of the Fort Worth Fire Department — 150 firefighters and 50 units — responded to the six-alarm blaze at approximately 1:45pm on Monday. There were no fatalities, and the firefighters rescued dozens of pets and reunited them with their owners.

Courtesy the City of Fort Worth

