Grackle Art Gallery presents yet another of their one-night-only art shows this Saturday. The venue will have live music by Joshua Bucy and Pasticcio as it displays the work of 15 artists. It seems only appropriate that one of the artists at the Grackle will be named Bird.

Exit Nancy Martin, 7-11pm Sat. Grackle Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-615-0681.