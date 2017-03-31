ESPN has long billed itself as the “worldwide leader” in the sports world, and this weekend they are covering one of the biggest events in women’s sports. The NCAA is holding the Women’s Final Four in Dallas this year, and the network will carry complete coverage. Friday’s semis will run on ESPN2 and Sunday evening’s championship game airs on ESPN.

I talked to a couple of women who perform vital functions in the coverage effort. Holly Rowe roams the sidelines, conducting in-game interviews and ferreting out developing storylines. Pat Lowry does her work behind the cameras as a coordinating producer. Check out these video interviews to find out about which storylines they see as compelling and how they go about performing their duties. Topics like comfortable shoes and pet care also managed to work themselves into the mix.