There’s still time to catch the fourth annual juried exhibition at Artspace 111, showcasing the works of 50 artists from Texas and the surrounding states. The Amon Carter Museum’s Shirley Reece-Hughes will be judging the best works, but you can still judge for yourself until next week.

4th Annual Regional Juried Exhibition, thru Jul 22. Artspace 111, 111 Hampton Dr, FW. 817-877-4920.