Pistol packin’ Pedro Juarez has two new misdemeanor charges to contend with after shooting a dog on April 30. Already charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, Juarez is now facing charges of discharging a weapon in the Fort Worth city limits and cruelty to a non-livestock animal. All three charges are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to $4,000 and confinement of up to a year in jail.

Juarez and wife Pilar Candia, a former school board candidate, were canvassing an Eastside neighborhood with their children when Juarez shot a 70-pound mix-breed dog in the head with a 9mm handgun (“Dog Shot by Vote Canvasser,” May 4).

Juarez was not available for comment.

The dog, Duncan, survived (“Top Cop Texting,” May 24). Owner Alan Smith was cited for not keeping Duncan on a leash.

“I get to take a one-day city-sponsored course on responsible pet ownership, and my citations will be discharged,” he recently told us.