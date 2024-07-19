The marquee at Arlington Baptist Church on South Collins Street claims that comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler is what led to the recent assassination attempt against the adjudicated rapist and current GOP presidential candidate.

Police have not determined a motive for the attack by the 20-year-old gunman, a registered Republican.

He killed one person and injured two others.

As a 501(c)(3)/nonprofit organization (founded in 1999 and tax exempt since Aug 2022), Arlington Baptist Church appears to be violating the law that prohibits “the publishing or distributing of statements … on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.”

Comparing the twice-impeached former president to the German ruler stretches believability but is not without precedent. Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance once called Trump “America’s Hitler” (and also a “reprehensible” “idiot”), and Trump himself parroted Nazi lingo by calling for a “unified reich,” referring to political opponents as “vermin,” and claiming immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the United States while also saying the man who ordered the extermination of 6 million Jews and 5 million prisoners of war “did some good things.”

If Trump wins the White House, he also plans to round up millions of Latinos in mass detention camps, saying he intends to deport more Mexicans and Mexican Americans than President Dwight Eisenhower did in 1954. As part of Ike’s “Operation Wetback,” U.S. authorities forcefully rounded up 1.3 million Mexican immigrants, some of whom had been naturalized, and, after packing them into trucks, transported them to remote locations south of the border, often without food or water. Nearly 100 Mexicans and Mexican Americans died unnecessarily.

Adolf Hitler also began his campaign of inhumanity by rounding up perceived enemies, in his case Roma and Sinti people, Blacks, Slavs, the disabled, and gays along with Jews.