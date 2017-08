The Candy Man makes everything he bakes satisfying and delicious. This Saturday at 6pm, you can see the opening reception for Ben Willis’ installation Candy Man at Fort Works Art, which features abstract shapes and bright colors. The installation also has an adjunct Candy Castle, with other artists picking up the theme.

Candy Man, Aug 2-Sep 9. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804.