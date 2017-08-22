Monday, the Dallas Cowboys showed off a part of their brand new practice facility dedicated to those whose accomplishments predated it. The team unveiled the Ring of Honor Walk presented by Dr Pepper at the Star in Frisco. Located just south of the entrance to the indoor field, it features a ring of artwork depicting each player enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor. Each honoree also has his own monument featuring a rendering of his uniform number and a listing of some of his achievements.

Former All-Pro safety Darren Woodson took part in the ceremony, along with an incredible assembly of past Cowboys greats. The honorees included players from his era, like Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman, and those from previous generations, like Tony Dorsett and Bob Lilly. In this video interview, he discusses what it meant to see his name unveiled, along with the other Ring of Honor members, at the team’s new digs.

The Cowboys have enshrined 21 men in the Ring of Honor. All the living ones except Larry Allen attended, and family members represented deceased inductees Don Meredith, Tex Schramm, Tom Landry, and Bob Hayes. Radio announcer Brad Sham emceed the ceremony and was standing next to Woodson during the interview (you’ll hear the former DB and current broadcaster reference him).