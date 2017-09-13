OPENING

American Assassin (R) Dylan O’Brien continues to bore me to tears in this thriller about an American tourist who turns himself into a vigilante and gets scooped up by the CIA after his fiancée is murdered by Arab terrorists while they’re on vacation. We keep getting told that our hero is dangerously reckless and making his spy missions about himself, and yet nothing bad ever happens to him as a result. O’Brien is out-acted by just about everyone on the screen, including Michael Keaton as his sadistic instructor, Shiva Negar as the beautiful Iranian spy who works with him, and Taylor Kitsch as the rogue American who’s the alpha villain. This movie has an antihero and doesn’t seem to know it, and add that it’s not-so-casually racist into the bargain. Also with Sanaa Lathan, Charlotte Vega, Shahid Ahmed, Scott Adkins, Navid Negahban, and David Suchet. (Opens Friday)

Because of Grácia (PG-13) Moriah Peters stars in this Christian drama as a high-school student whose views make her enemies in her new school. Also with John Schneider, Chris Massoglia, Ben Davies, Masey McLain, Christa Beth Campbell. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Beach Rats (R) This coming-of-age drama by Eliza Hittman (It Felt Like Love) stars Harris Dickinson as a teenage boy torn between a heterosexual relationship and his desire for casual rough sex with older men. Also with Madeline Weinstein, Kate Hodge, Neal Huff, Frank Hakaj, David Ivanov, Anton Selyaninov, and Nicole Flyus. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers (NR) Angelina Jolie directs this film based on the memoirs of human rights activist Loung Ung (Sareum Srey Moch) as she grew up under the Khmer Rouge. Also with Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, and Tharoth Sam. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Gook (NR) Justin Chon writes, directs, and co-stars in this drama as one of two Korean-American brothers who are forced to defend their store in South Central L.A. during the Rodney King riots. Also with David So, Simone Baker, and Curtiss Cook Jr. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Mother! (R) Jennifer Lawrence stars in the latest film by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan). Also with Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Jovan Adepo, and Kristen Wiig. (Opens Friday)

Napping Princess (NR) Kenji Kamiyama’s animated film about a teenage Japanese girl (voiced by Mitsuki Takahata and Brina Palencia) in 1960 who dreams herself the princess of an enchanted world. Additional voices by Yôsuke Eguchi, Doug Erholtz, Arata Furuta, Lex Wutas, Wataru Takagi, Chris Niosi, Rie Kugimiya, and Colleen O’Shaughnessy. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Polina (NR) This Franco-Russian dance film stars Anastasia Shevtsova as a dancer who transitions from ballet to modern dance as she matures. Also with Veronika Zhovnytska, Alexei Guskov, Niels Schneider, Jeremie Belingard, and Juliette Binoche. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Show (R) Giancarlo Esposito directs and co-stars in this satirical thriller about a reality TV show in which contestants kill themselves for entertainment purposes. Also with Josh Duhamel, Famke Janssen, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Caitlin FitzGerald. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Simran (NR) Kangana Ranaut stars in this Indian comedy as a housekeeper in America who makes extra money by getting involved with organized crime. Also with Catherine Dyer, Jeff Rose, Sohum Shah, Robin Dyke, and Rupinder Nagra. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Vengeance: A Love Story (NR) Nicolas Cage stars in this thriller based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel as a police officer who becomes a vigilante after a single mother (Anna Hutchison) is brutally gang raped. Also with Talitha Eliane Bateman, Deborah Kara Unger, Joshua Mikel, Charlene Tilton, Rocco Nugent, and Don Johnson. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

The Wilde Wedding (R) Glenn Close stars in this comedy as a Hollywood star whose fourth wedding turns into chaos. Also with John Malkovich, Patrick Stewart, Minnie Driver, Noah Emmerich, Yael Stone, Grace Van Patten, and Peter Facinelli. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

NOW PLAYING

All Saints (PG) John Corbett stars as Rev. Michael Spurlock, the real-life Anglican minister in Tennessee who saved his financially failing church by taking in a few hundred Karen refugees from civil war-torn Myanmar. Perhaps this film glosses over the racial difficulties involved here, but it does show the pressures that a church takes on providing for immigrants who have lost everything, as well as a grasp of the ethical pitfalls — it’s an old white guy (Barry Corbin) who accuses the preacher of wanting to run a plantation. A nicely understated and conflicted turn by Corbett does much to keep this from lapsing into sanctimony. Here’s another one to show people who think Christian movies are always bad. Also with Cara Buono, Nelson Lee, Myles Moore, David Keith, Patrick Johnson, and Gregory Alan Williams.

Detroit (R) Flawed and powerful. Kathryn Bigelow does this dramatization of the 1967 Detroit race riots and the resulting police brutality incident at the Algiers Motel that year, when city cops tortured guests and eventually murdered three while searching for a gun that they never found. As usual, Bigelow excels at depicting the chaos in the streets and evoking slowly unfolding dread, and while the first half of the movie depicting the riots unbalances the film, it also provides valuable context. However, while her approach has value, it also has limitations. All the suffering she depicts here requires an equally great catharsis, and the bit with the soul singer (Algee Smith) leaving his band and joining a church choir isn’t enough of a counterweight to all the white mendacity here. The film will still be timely as long as white cops kill unarmed black men and get away with it. Also with John Boyega, Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben O’Toole, Jack Reynor, Nathan Davis Jr., Malcolm David Kelley, Jeremy Strong, Samira Wiley, Laz Alonso, Anthony Mackie, and John Krasinski.

Girls Trip (R) In the “raunchy summer female comedy” tournament, this one defeats Snatched and Rough Night. Regina Hall stars as an Oprah Winfrey-like lifestyle guru who invites her college friends (Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish) for a weekend of partying at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. The raunchy summer female comedies tend to be for the white women, so it’s gratifying to see the black women get in on the action, and do it to hilarious effect. Some of the subplots play out predictably, but who cares when you’ve got set pieces like a zipline ride across Bourbon Street that goes wrong? Haddish winds up upstaging her more famous co-stars repeatedly, especially during a sex demonstration with a grapefruit and a banana. Also with Larenz Tate, Mike Colter, Mike Epps, Lara Grice, and Kate Walsh.

Home Again (PG-13) Reese Witherspoon starring in a romantic comedy directed by the daughter of Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer should be terrific, and yet this sleepy affair seems to distill the worst aspects of Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s parents films. Witherspoon plays a newly separated mother who moves back to her hometown of L.A. and rents out her house to three struggling young filmmakers, falling in love with the handsome director (Pico Alexander) of those three. Comic subplots with a flaky socialite (Lake Bell) and a movie producer who’s a thinly disguised satire of Jason Blum (Reid Scott) don’t lead anywhere, and the heroine’s two meant-to-be-adorably neurotic daughters (Lola Flanery and Eden Grace Redfield) are simply intolerable. At least Shyer and Meyers’ films were funny; this isn’t. Also with Michael Sheen, Nat Wolff, Josh Stamberg, Jon Rudnitsky, and Candice Bergen.

It (R) A horror movie that’s everything you’d want, except scary. Based on Stephen King’s novel, this movie is about a group of kids in Maine (where else?) in the 1980s who band together against the scary clown (Bill Skarsgård) who has been murdering kids in their small town for decades. Argentinian director Andrés Muschietti (Mama) pulls off some sequences with great flair and gets some terrific performances from Jaeden Lieberher as the ringleader with a speech impediment and Sophia Lillis as the lone girl in the group. He also elicits commendable cinematography by Chung Chung-hoon and music by Benjamin Wallfisch, and the comic relief here is actually funny. Still, the clown’s antics don’t crawl under your skin like they should, and the whole affair lapses into regrettable sentimentality near the end. If you can’t wait for Season 2 of Stranger Things, this will tide you over nicely. Also with Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Rae Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Finn Wolfhard.

Logan Lucky (PG-13) Steven Soderbergh returns to filmmaking and reminds us what a nifty flair he has for light entertainment. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star as two brothers in West Virginia who’ve fallen on hard times and decide to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the running of the Coca-Cola 600. Soderbergh delights in these uneducated folks’ ingenuity when it comes to pulling off a big heist on a limited budget, using Gummi Bears and cockroaches painted with nail polish as part of their intricate plan. Yet the most fun comes from his offbeat casting, including Seth MacFarlane as a boorish British racing sponsor and Daniel Craig giving his funniest ever performance as a platinum-haired safecracker, delivering his lines in a high-pitched redneck twang. It’s good to have this filmmaker back. Also with Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Farrah Mackenzie, David Denman, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, Dwight Yoakam, Jon Eyez, Macon Blair, and Hilary Swank.

9/11 (R) It would be in poor taste for me to call this movie a disaster, but when has that ever stopped me? The terrorist attacks are the backdrop to a tepid chamber drama about five strangers (Charlie Sheen, Gina Gershon, Wood Harris, Olga Fonda, and Luis Guzmán) who are trapped in an elevator at the World Trade Center. What starts out as a somber and meaning-stuffed meditation on the attacks that changed the world quickly takes a detour and turns into these characters hashing out their boring domestic troubles and their hackneyed prejudices. It’s like the movie didn’t even need the 9/11 attacks to drive the plot, just like we don’t need this movie. Also with Whoopi Goldberg, Bruce Davison, and Jacqueline Bisset.

True to the Game (R) Columbus Short stars in this drama as a Philadelphia drug dealer trying to go straight. Also with Vivica A. Fox, Erika Peeples, Malcolm David Kelley, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

Tulip Fever (R) This bodice-ripping period drama wants badly to be Shakespeare in Love, to the point of engaging Judi Dench and screenwriter Tom Stoppard from that film, but it’s nowhere near as convincing. Alicia Vikander plays a 17th-century Dutch society wife caught between her older husband (Christoph Waltz) and a young painter (Dane DeHaan) who becomes a tulip speculator during the country’s mania for the flowers. Director Justin Chadwick (Assassin’s Creed) does pretty well with the economic hysteria here and the atmosphere of this setting that hasn’t been done to death in movies, but the proceedings turn baldly fake when Vikander and DeHaan have to fake uncontrollable passion for each other. If nothing else, this is worth seeing to watch Zach Galifianakis slot in perfectly as an alcoholic layabout. Also with Jack O’Connell, Holliday Grainger, Tom Hollander, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McKidd, Douglas Hodge, and Cara Delevingne.

Wind River (R) Screenwriter and Fort Worth product Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) shows some promise in his directing debut. Jeremy Renner stars as a U.S. Fish & Wildlife ranger who finds a teenage girl’s frozen body on an Indian reservation and has to assist the FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) in charge of the murder case. Sheridan’s particularly strong on the script’s procedural elements, depicting the logistical challenges of investigating in such a remote and inhospitable place, and the performances are hard to fault. This movie could have been shorter, and the extended flashback placed just before the climax is a regrettably clumsy misstep. Still, this is a solid Western. Also with Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, Julia Jones, Teo Briones, Martin Sensmeier, Tantoo Cardinal, Apesanahkwat, and Graham Greene.