When we think of beer, it conjures lots of images: pretzels, lederhosen, football, and frat parties, to name a few. Classical music is nowhere near the top of that list. Why? Is it because orchestra concerts have become hoity-toity affairs where Cabernet and Merlot are seen as the only libation worthy of being paired with Mozart and Haydn?

In fact, beer has a long and storied history with classical music. That time-honored pairing will be on display October 18 as Beer, Beards, and Beethoven, a chamber music concert, returns to Wild Acre Brewing Company. To shore up my assertion, I contacted TCU musicology professor Dr. Will Gibbons for some historical tidbits.



“There are definitely fewer pieces about beer than about wine, but there are a few,” he said. “Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture [which features drinking songs] is a good example. There’s a good drinking song about beer in Romberg’s operetta The Student Prince and also one in Smetana’s opera, The Bartered Bride. The middle-class theater Auf Dem Wieden, where Singspiel like the Magic Flute were performed, probably [served beer]. Also, we know for sure beer and sausages were all over the place in the Prague theater where Don Giovanni was premiered.”



Beer, Beards, and Beethoven, a program of the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth, was a sold-out success last year. The program will once again feature the Cézanne Quartet,

SMU’s ensemble-in-residence. Admission includes three pints of Wild Acre brews, and there will be a casual after party following the 30-minute concert. The Chamber Music Society is partnering with Presbyterian Night Shelter, so please bring unused, packaged socks for the donation drive. A food truck will also be available. I think Beethoven would have approved.

