The title of Gallery 414’s show, Forged Paint, comes from artist Lee Hill and his view of his abstract acrylic canvases being forged the way a piece of ironwork is (rather than being a fraudulent copy). His colorful pieces are well worth a trip.

Forged Paint: Carefully Crafted. thru Oct 8. Gallery 414, 414 Templeton Dr, FW. 817-821-5817.