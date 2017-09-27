Wednesday 27 – Main at Southside has been known as a music venue, but tonight it kicks off a monthly comedy series called Laugh Your MASS Off (an acronym for the venue, you see). Big-bodied, genial Sam Tallent brings his high-energy stylings to the stage tonight. The show begins at 8pm at 1002 S Main St, FW. Admission is free.

Thursday 28 – The Texas Rangers close out their regular season with a series against the bottom-feeding Oakland A’s. As of this writing, the home team still has a slim chance to make the playoffs, but unless the Rangers can make it in and then win the wild-card play-in game (likely against the Yankees), this will be your last chance to see them here in 2017. The series runs today thru Sun at Globe Life Park, 1901 Rd to Six Flags, Arlington. Tickets are $18-200. Call 817-273-5100.

Friday 29 – There’ll be a 1980s theme to the Rock the Fort party tonight, so perm your hair and bring your leg warmers and your Miami Vice colored blazers. A mystery ’80s tribute band will be playing music from the decade, and proceeds from the evening will go toward Lena Pope Home’s Chapel Hill Academy. The fundraiser starts at 7pm at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, FW. Individual tickets are $80. Call 817-255-2500.

Saturday 30 – Not only is Constance Jaeggi a cutting horse champion, she’s also an acclaimed photographer who has a studio in her house for the horses which are her subjects. She takes dramatically lit photos of them without any restraints or saddles. Aspects of Power, Light, and Motion is an exhibit dedicated to her work that the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is putting up this weekend. The show runs Fri thru Feb 4 at 1720 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $8-10. Call 817-336-4475.

Sunday 01 – This week, the Lone Star Film Society brings in a collection of Sundance Film Festival short films to showcase a genre that doesn’t get much play outside of festivals. You can see Kristen Stewart’s highly impressionistic directing debut Come Swim, Renata Gasiorowska’s humorous animated film Pussy, and Peter Huang’s uproarious 5 Films About Technology. The screening is at 7pm at Four Day Weekend Theater, 312 Houston St, FW. Tickets are $10. Call 817-924-6000.

Monday 02 – The irregular vowels of languages like English and French seem to energize Dawn Upshaw, so what a treat we’ll have when the renowned soprano drops by TCU to sing songs in Hungarian by Bartók. She’ll also perform works by Schubert, Ives, William Bolcom, and the early 20th-century British composer Rebecca Clarke, whose work is only now starting to be unearthed. Her recital is at 7pm at PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free-$10. Call 817-257-7602.

Tuesday 03 – As is tradition, the new season of Cliburn Concerts at Bass Hall kicks off with the winner of the recently concluded Van Cliburn Competition. Ye-kwon Sunwoo will be here to play an evening mostly of Mozart and Schubert, though he’ll conclude the program with Ravel’s tragic and overwhelming La Valse. The recital starts at 7:30pm at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $20-65. Call 817-212-4280.