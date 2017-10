Grackle Art Gallery is ringing in Halloween with its one-night art show Scared Shi(r)tless, featuring macabre works by 10 different artists and live music by Nightly Closures, Little Beards, and Sarah Ruth. Don’t forget to wear your costumes when this show runs on Saturday night.

Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-738-5259.