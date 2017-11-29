Maybe my inner Larry David is too caught up in various first-world malaise, but I can’t be the only one who resents restaurants that use valets, can I? I get it when the place is downtown or somewhere there’s little-to-no parking, but I don’t like seeing an empty lot and feeling coerced into paying someone $5 plus tip to readjust my mirrors for a 20-second drive. Clay Pigeon Food & Drink, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, and Winslow’s Wine Café are just a few of the more prominent offenders –– I don’t even want to start on West 7th’s parking situation. Maybe the most confusing of them all is Chalio’s Mexican Restaurant (308 E Seminary Dr, 682-224-1244) near La Gran Plaza.

The narrow lot out front of the drab-looking brown building that faces a nearby gas station has about 20 parking spaces, which seems like more than enough –– though the interior is surprisingly expansive. As my guest and I pulled up, two valets were waving us over, which made us think using their services was mandatory. Had I been driving, I would have grumpily capitulated. Thankfully, I wasn’t behind the wheel, and my dining partner slid into an open spot without so much as a wave to our would-be hustlers. I didn’t look back. I imagine they were shaking their fists and wringing their hats a la Boss Hog.

Once I stopped kvetching and settled into the darkly colored dining room with ’70s-looking brown-tiled floors, large comfy booths, ample wooden tables, and festive streamers lining the ceiling, I was treated to one of the better Mex-Mex experiences I’ve had in a while.