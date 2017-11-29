Maybe my inner Larry David is too caught up in various first-world malaise, but I can’t be the only one who resents restaurants that use valets, can I? I get it when the place is downtown or somewhere there’s little-to-no parking, but I don’t like seeing an empty lot and feeling coerced into paying someone $5 plus tip to readjust my mirrors for a 20-second drive. Clay Pigeon Food & Drink, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, and Winslow’s Wine Café are just a few of the more prominent offenders –– I don’t even want to start on West 7th’s parking situation. Maybe the most confusing of them all is Chalio’s Mexican Restaurant (308 E Seminary Dr, 682-224-1244) near La Gran Plaza.
The narrow lot out front of the drab-looking brown building that faces a nearby gas station has about 20 parking spaces, which seems like more than enough –– though the interior is surprisingly expansive. As my guest and I pulled up, two valets were waving us over, which made us think using their services was mandatory. Had I been driving, I would have grumpily capitulated. Thankfully, I wasn’t behind the wheel, and my dining partner slid into an open spot without so much as a wave to our would-be hustlers. I didn’t look back. I imagine they were shaking their fists and wringing their hats a la Boss Hog.
Once I stopped kvetching and settled into the darkly colored dining room with ’70s-looking brown-tiled floors, large comfy booths, ample wooden tables, and festive streamers lining the ceiling, I was treated to one of the better Mex-Mex experiences I’ve had in a while.
What is a Mex-Mex experience? Was that suppose to be a Tex-Mex experience? Chlio’s is a mexican restaurant so either way you are wrong. The overall tone of the post seems condescending. Chalios is also NOT facing a gas station. Its facing Seminary street and the gas station is next to it. I’m not sure when you went but on most evenings Chalio’s parking is filled with cars so valet would be necessary. The fact that you “felt” is was mandatory? How many restaurants have you gone to where it was?
As far as the commentary on the appearance, it was unnecessary. The outside is styled in a traditional hacienda style. Were you expecting a brightly colored building like in most stereotypical Tex-Mex restaurants? If you wanted that the Taco Cabana is just a bit further down the street. The “70’s” style tile is actually also a Mexican style. Just because they used it in the 70s doesn’t make it a 70’s style. That tile is still used in Mexican restaurants in Mexico and in homes.
Every cook has their own style in making carnitas. Personally I like when the edges are CRISPY (not overcooked) different parts of the meat cook differently.
Just overall the post seemed condescending and snobby.