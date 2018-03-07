We used to give apples to teachers. Now we want to toss them Glocks. And some quick training on how to gun down assassins carrying assault weapons in the hallways.
The National Rifle Association is on board with the plan. More guns to sell!
Most Republican politicians and some Democrats like whatever the NRA pays them to like, so they’re on board. President Trump says we can pay “a bit of a bonus” to teachers who agree to double as paid killers in between teaching kids how to read and write.
No one is even considering open carry for teachers. I would agree that it would be very dumb for any school teacher or administrator to open carry. Any legislation would need to be for concealed carry for teachers that CHOOSE to be willing to protect their students in the event of an active shooter entering their classroom. No teacher should ever even consider leaving their classroom to hunt down an active shooter (that is what law enforcement is paid to do). Also, any legislation should require that those teachers that choose to be a concealed carry teacher go through the same state and federal background checks as anyone applying for a CHL; they should be required to have or get a CHL, and they should have to undergo extensive close shooter training and use special bullets that will not travel through doors or walls. Not all teachers are willing to take a bullet for their students nor should that be part of their job description; however, most would agree that the best option is being able to instruct their students while at the same time protect them as well as themselves.