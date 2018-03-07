We used to give apples to teachers. Now we want to toss them Glocks. And some quick training on how to gun down assassins carrying assault weapons in the hallways.

The National Rifle Association is on board with the plan. More guns to sell!

Most Republican politicians and some Democrats like whatever the NRA pays them to like, so they’re on board. President Trump says we can pay “a bit of a bonus” to teachers who agree to double as paid killers in between teaching kids how to read and write.