Gerrymandering is the widespread political practice of manipulating voting district boundaries to gain a political advantage, specifically in elections, by maximizing the number of likely voters for the party altering said district boundaries. This form of craven politicking has been going on since the early 19th century thanks to Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry, who, according to the Boston Weekly Messenger of 1812, made overtures *groan* to create a salamander-shaped voting district to favor his party. Hence “Gerry” + “salamander” = the “Gerry-mander,” later to become simply “gerrymander.”

In the news of late, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s Congressional map “clearly, plainly and palpably” violates the state constitution. It’s the latest of several recent court decisions recognizing and condemning the practice. The P-A ruling was recently challenged in and denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. This may well have wide-ranging consequences for the upcoming midterm elections in November.

You see, having checked, I can find nowhere in our beloved Constitution that enables or encourages electoral cheating. Gerrymandering is tantamount to challenging a rival team to a soccer match wherein you have the prescribed 11 players but your opposition is limited to a mere seven souls, somehow running around like headless chickens trying to plug the gaps. Oh! In the bargain, you get Lionel Messi on your team. The opposition is a bunch of dudes from the local bar who, while super-keen and lifelong soccer fans, are by no means among the best players in the history of the sport.