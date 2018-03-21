Wednesday 21 – As with any growing, dynamic city, Fort Worth’s streets are constantly changing. That’s why the Modern is holding a panel discussion called Good Neighbors, Great Neighborhoods, with various experts addressing the latest changes’ implications for architecture, law, real estate, and historical preservation. The talk starts at 6:45pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.

Thursday 22 – Who does a baby belong to? That’s the question posed by Luna Gale, Rebecca Gilman’s 2014 play about a social worker in charge of a 6-month-old who’s caught between the infant’s meth-head parents and rabidly evangelical grandmother. This regional premiere runs Thu thru Apr 14 at Circle Theatre, 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Friday 23 – This year marks the 40th anniversary of the beginning of the TCU Jazz Festival. This year’s special guest is trumpeter Tim Leahey, a respected improviser who attained the rank of chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for his work with that branch of the service’s various bands. The festival runs today thru Sat at Ed Landreth Auditorium, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Tickets are $10. Call 817-257-7602.

Saturday 24 – The a cappella chamber choir Voices of Fort Worth recently celebrated its fifth anniversary and now comes to the Piano Pavilion to play an eclectic set of choral works by living composers (with the exception of “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz). Andrew Miller’s setting of William Blake’s “The Tyger” should catch the ear. The concert is at 7:30pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $5-15. Call 817-713-45436.

Sunday 25 – Seeing that they made a stage musical out of Shrek, we shouldn’t be surprised by Madagascar — A Musical Adventure, an adaptation of the 2003 animated movie that opens this weekend at Casa Mañana. We just hope they leave those interminable sequels alone, though the Edith Piaf song from the third movie can stay. The show runs Fri thru Apr 8 at 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $17-27. Call 817-332-2272.

Monday 26 – Disney’s marketing muscle has been the means with which so many of Hayao Miyazaki’s films have played in our theaters. The latest to do so is Ponyo, the great anime filmmaker’s patch on The Little Mermaid. Purists will want the version with the original Japanese language track, but the dubbed version offers up Tina Fey’s best film performance as a frustrated single mom. The film screens Sun thru Mar 28 at various theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 26 – USA may be out of the World Cup, but you can still catch high-level soccer during tonight’s Mexico vs. Croatia friendly match. The Croats aren’t the offensive force that they once were, but they still have pint-sized all-time great Luka Modric bossing the midfield. Come see those distinctive checkerboard jerseys take the field against El Tricolor at 8:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $40-85. Call 800-745-3000.