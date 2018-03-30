1) I was about to say how I am generally loathe to promote cover or tribute bands in these lists (because they usually sell themselves easily enough as is, and also that playing original music matters more from an artistic point of blah blah blah), but then I recalled that I’ve written about Cult tribute the Sun Kings a few times, and Big Mike’s name has made a bunch of appearance here, as has the West Side Drunk Punks, so fuck it: Le Cure is playing at Lola’s Trailer Park (2736 W 6th) on Friday night. Sure hope I don’t need to tell you what band they cover. Cover for the all-ages show is $10, and doors are at 7pm. Here they are covering “Pictures of You” at House of Blues:

2) Tin Panther (937 Woodward) hosts a loud, riff-tastic show on Friday night, stuffed with high-volume bands of the stoner metal variety. Stone Machine Electric headlines with C.I. in the middle – the band features members of Unraveller, Caddis, and Raging Boner, and this will be their first show – and twin bass-wielding, outer space villains Vorvon opening the night. Vorvon has a new album out soon, and they haven’t played in a while, so expect to hear some new material. Show is 21+, doors are at 9, and admission is an unspecified amount of money, probably around $10. Vorvon played about a month ago, as seen in this video:

3) The Tin Panther also has an event on Saturday afternoon: Witchy Bazaar, an occult-forward get-together brought to you by DFW Witchy Shit, which is a loosely organized group of people who are into tarot cards and crystals and burning sage when you move into a new apartment or end a toxic relationship and also maybe because they just like the smell. Music comes courtesy DJ Maria Glass and someone named Burnett, and food is for sale from Lazy Girl Goods. There are also ten local small business vendors. Hopefully one of them is a palm reader; I’d like to know that I’m on a better path than I was last year, or at least learn what the mole at the top of my heart line means. Probably something bad, right? Anyway, the event is free, and it goes from 3pm to 9pm. Here’s a trailer for The Craft:

4) Also on Saturday, Lola’s and the Me-Thinks are holding their third annual observation of April Fool’s Day/Me-Thinks members’ Marlin Von Bungy and Johnny Trashpockets birthdays. The elder statesmen of Haltom City fuzz rock will be joined by the beer-scented garage psych of Huffer and Dallas-based Creepeth’s corn-fed stoner rock. The show is all-ages, doors are at 8, and cover hovers around $10, plus or minus a few bucks. Not sure what I meant by corn-fed, but here’s Creepeth, anyway:

5) One more for Saturday: MASS (1002 S Main) has a punk rock show headlined by From Parts Unknown (who are actually from Dallas, which is a place most people know), power trio Panic Volcanic, ska punk outfit How’s My Driving, and the ’80s hardcore-influenced China Kills Girls. Sometimes, when I hear drummers that love cymbals, I think of the phrase Chinas Kill Ears. Show is 18+, cover’s $8, and the bands start at 9pm. From Parts Unknown recorded this in a garage. The YouTube channel, Single Car Sessions has a lot of cool performances from local bands, incidentally:

FULL DISCLOSURE/WRITER BIO ALERT: per editorial suggestion, in addition to writing about music and other shit for the FW Weekly, I am an investor in a venue/bar called Main at Southside, colloquially known as MASS. I also bartend at the Boiled Owl Tavern, a bar that also hosts shows a few times a month. And, since we’re on the subject of warning you against what may be perceived as my own icky, unseemly self-promotion and/or conflicts of interest, I play bass in the following bands: Oil Boom, Son of Stan, Darth Vato. Sometimes I talk about one or more of those entities in this space, but I assure you that it has very little to do with my own vested interests; it just happens that the aforementioned venues and bands are part of the Fort Worth music scene, and this music scene is something I care very passionately about, as I have been part of it since 2002.