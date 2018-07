Mylar is generally known as a shiny polyester material used in kids’ balloons, but Eric Fischl is painting Mylar figures with layers of acrylic paint and then sticking those to backgrounds of painted oil or watercolor. Now’s your last weekend to his show at William Campbell.

Pinned Mylars, thru Sat. William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Av, FW. 817-737-9566.