Here’s a cautionary tale for all you local band people who have been partying as if replacement organs are readily accessible, cheap, and easy to install: Pinkish Black’s vocalist/keyboardist Daron Beck suffered two heart attacks this month, at the not-so-old age of 42. As a famous, fictitious, whip-toting archaeologist once said, “It’s not the years. It’s the mileage.” And while Beck has certainly pushed the limits of his body’s warranty, his heart attacks – as they are for most people who survive them – were a wake-up call to change his routine.

Though Beck concedes that he has been hard on his body, he also said that heart problems run in his family. “My dad had his first attack at 44,” he said. But genetic disposition aside, Beck’s lifestyle wasn’t a paragon of health. “I’ve been smoking close to two packs a day since I started smoking when I was 11. And I ate a lot of beef.”

He told me he doesn’t generally suffer from anxiety, but in November, he lost his longtime job with an interior-decorating firm, which caused him a lot of stress. And when Pinkish Black tours, he does all the driving – their most recent run was a month on the road in March with their Relapse Records-labelmates Royal Thunder. Cumulatively, this stuff takes a toll.