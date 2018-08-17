Ricky Davis led the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league in scoring this season. According to his colleague Jerome Williams, he scored even more off the court.

Williams observed Davis, through his Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, organizing fellow players and coaches at each tour stop to help feed homeless families. They would visit agencies like Dallas’s Family Gateway to serve meals, pack and hand out fresh produce, and interact with the patrons. In this video interview, Davis, a former shooting guard who played in the NBA for more than a decade, offers insight on how the program works and how Ice Cube’s Big3 has supported it.

After an eight-week regular season, the first round of the Big3 playoffs comes to the American Airlines Center tonight, with two semifinal winners advancing to the finals in Brooklyn next Friday.