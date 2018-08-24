1) The Granada Theater in Dallas is only like 35 minutes away, and the show there tonight (Friday) is partnered with Wings, a non-profit that seeks to empower women, fight poverty, and impact generations, a mission so important that I am going to ignore my impulse to make a Paul McCartney joke. The show is called Girls Club, put on by Beats By Her, and it features this lineup of female-forward acts: Lineup includes dreamy indie pop artist Sudie, alt-pop Dentonite Lorelei K, The Bralettes, & Alex Marie Brinkley with DJ sets from DJ Dawn, DJ NaturalHiiigh, & DJ lil Starrza. All-ages, starts at 6:30, and it appears to cost between $12 and $20.

Here’s a Sudie video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPoOV4XBxhA

2) Fun bill at MASS on Friday night: Haltom City amp worshippers the Me-Thinks are the high-gain, stoner rock meat between two slices of reggae, Pablo and the Hemphill 7 on the headlining side, and Sirron Reid opening. Ages 18+ or under with a guardian. Doors are at 8, show is at 9ish, cover is probably between $5 and $10. . Whoa, this Sirron Reid song sounds a lot like a Darth Vato song, though I’ll argue Reid’s jam carries a lot more weight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4KrtZg_eIo

3) Make the trek to Denton on Saturday to see Terminator 2 at Andy’s Bar (122 N Locust). You can file this band under the “experimental,” “heavy,” and “sludge,” but they are an incredible, gut-churning experience, and they haven’t played much over the past few years, and I’d argue that their name on this bill by itself makes it a can’t-miss show. But also, the openers, in order of direct support to opener, are Baring Teeth, Cognizant, and Obstruction; taken together, they all make this the heaviest concert you’ll probably go to until Sleep play at the Bomb Factory December 16. Did you get your tickets to that? I DID!!! Doors are at 8, show starts at 9. Andy’s Bar is 21+, and the cover is not listed, but probably around $10. This is Terminator 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbjAxZTJ9Pk

4) Read this week’s music feature about Arenda Light, who are throwing an album release party at MASS (1002 S Main) on Saturday night. It’s also Huffer’s last show, so it’s kind of a bittersweet evening, but in my experience, the performances during a band’s final go-round are always memorable (unless you’re blackout drunk, of course), so you’ll want to be there to absorb every scrap of feedback thrown your way. Ting Tang Tina open the show. Show is all-ages, starts at 9 (with doors at 8pm), and cover is $5. Here’s Ting Tang Tina: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6f2kPd09h4

5) The Ridglea Lounge persists, and while I have mixed feelings about the vibe and acoustics of that room, their bills have been pretty solid lately, generally sticking with heavy bands. Saturday night’s is no exception to these trends, as criminally underappreciated local stoner/sludge-metal band Deadhawke anchors a lineup that also includes Dallas-based Space Ape (a hard rock band you’ll like if you’re into Mothership), and Skydroule, an instrumental heavy psyche band from ’round here. Here’s a Deadhawke video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz3kZPinPqU