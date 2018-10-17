Devon Dawson — aka Miss Devon — is artistic director at Cowtown Opry located in the Livestock Exchange Building in the Stockyards. But she might be best known as the singing voice of Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl, a character from the Toy Story movie series. Dawson sings on the Grammy-winning album Woody’s Roundup: A Rootin’ Tootin’ Collection of Woody’s Favorite Songs by Riders in the Sky. She and Fort Worth Weekly‘s Jeff Prince tackle — what else? — the classic “Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl.”