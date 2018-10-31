Phill Rodriguez comes from a long line of tamale makers and debuts a new song about the little brown goodies, “Fort Worth Tamalero.” Rodriguez Foods, at the corner of 28th and Decatur streets on the North Side, sells tamales at wholesale prices to the public only during the Thanksgiving/Christmas holidays. This year he is offering an even deeper discount to first responders such as police, fire, and EMT workers.
