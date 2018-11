The galleries are starting to trot out new stuff for buyers to gawk at and possibly purchase for the holiday season. William Campbell is showcasing the paintings and drawings of Mark Smith, the abstract artist taken with the idea of communication. You can attend the opening reception 6-8pm Sat.

The Signal Series, Dec 1-Jan 12. William Campbell Contemporary Art, 4935 Byers Av, FW. 817-737-9566.