For Hailey Pinzone, nothing conjures memories like printed photographs. The founder of Retrograph (a vintage trailer photo booth) often digs through her box of treasured family photos and Polaroids to relive those memories. When she recently ended her service industry career, photography was on her mind.

“Being a mom, I don’t get to be creative as often as I’d like,” she said as we chatted at The Fort Brewery.

After mulling over what type of business she wanted to start, Pinzone came across images of custom photo booths on Pinterest. That set off a search for the perfect vintage camper that she could haul to local events.

“It’s not like car shopping where you have hundreds to choose from,” she said. “We went all over Texas looking for them. I found one in Colorado.”

The camper, a 1962 Scotty Sportsman, needed serious work, but it was the perfect size. After several weeks cleaning, striping, and refurbishing the trailer, Pinzone was ready for business. The interior is basically a photo booth, not unlike the curtained booths that had their heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s. The camper is fitted with a digital camera that prints a strip of four photos. In the age of ubiquitous online images, printed photos have a newfound importance, Pinzone said.

“Whether you throw these photo strips in your bag or leave them in your drawer, you’ll find them again on day,” she said. “You’ll see this silly photo of you and your friends, and it will send you back to that time. With weddings, it might say ‘Congratulations Bob and Jill.’ ”



After only a few months, Retrograph has taken off. Pinzone is particularly excited to be a part of CBD 101 at Thrive Apothecary on December 7. If you haven’t seen her vintage photo booth, the free event is a great way to meet Pinzone and have your photo taken. Follow Retrograph @Retrograph_

Retrograph and Fort Worth Weekly Collaboration

The Weekly teamed up with Pinzone to spotlight five trailblazing local photographers. You can visit our Instagram page @FortWorthWeekly to read more about these camera-wielding artists.

Don’t forget to follow On Tap in Fort Worth’s Facebook page.

On Tap in Fort Worth:

CBD 101 at Thrive Apothecary

From Thrive: Dr. Lisa Gardner and her husband Trey invite you to attend their CBD 101 event at Thrive Apothecary (Fort Worth’s first and only physician-owned CBD boutique) for an informative presentation by Clean Remedies! Come learn more about the medical-based evidence and how to use CBD hemp extract for a healthier body and mind powered by nature. Following the presentation, experts will be answering any questions you may have. Afterwards, you’ll enjoy: CBD-infused cocktails, bites provided by Meyer & Sage, and music. Visit the event page here.

