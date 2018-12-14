1) Lola’s Saloon(2736 6th Ave) has a rawk show for you on Friday night: Austin-rooted, throwback rock ’n roll act Holy Roller Baby headlines a bill slotted with local hard rockers Royal Sons and Oddfellas, a psychedelic alt-rock band from a town called Pampa located way up in the panhandle. Show is all-ages, doors are at 8, music’s at 9, cover is $10. I couldn’t find a Holy Roller Baby video on YouTube, but the search results for “Holy Roller Baby Texas” are interesting. One of them is a controversial football play:

2) Also on Friday night: Twilite Lounge (212 Lipscomb) gets loud AF with Mean Motor Scooter and Phantomelo. Phantomelo’s sound fits into what most people who are into genre specificities and taxonomy think of when they hear the words “post-punk,” and if you buy into that, then I’d like to suggest that Mean Motor Scooter could be described as “post-garage.” Discuss. I’m kinda burned out on posting the same videos of these two bands, so here’s a fan-made video for the Jimmy Buffett version of “Mele Kalikimaka,” my favorite Christmas song:

3) Saturday night, head to the Ridglea Room (3309 Winthrop, or just go to the intersection of Camp Bowie and Bryant Irvin and look for the Ridglea Theater and go from there) to catch Dallas-based soul tribute Bastards of Soul. Along with covers of classic soul and R&B tracks, BOS play some originals, too, and they’re a blast to watch. Americana songwriter Justin Tipton and his band are the openers. Doors are at 7, show is all ages, and cover is $12. Here are the Bastards of Soul playing a couple years ago:

4) On Sunday, The Men of Fairmount are throwing a party called A Wonderful Life, which is actually a toy drive masquerading as an art show and concert, starting at 2pm. The art show component includes paintings from Jana Renee, Brandon Schwindt, and Billy Hassle; and photography from Twig Capra and Bill Smith; live music starts at 6pm with a set from Wayne Floyd, followed by Jakob Robertson, Juan Ospina, and War Party/Surduda frontman Cameron Smith. There’ll also be handicrafts for sale from Chelsea Craft, Kolin Jardine, Richard Benavidez, Amelia Merie, Brad Albright, Penny Brisco, Kelsy Smith, Erin Moore’s incredible homemade Moore Jams, and grub from the Funky Town Food Truck. Admission is $10 or an unwrapped toy, and the event goes down at 2261 College Ave, and there’s free beer and wine while supplies last; you can also bring your own.

5) Like auto racing and Texas blues? The Bob Dance Texas Blues Festival combines both at Regogo Records recording studio in Uptown Dallas. Founded Formula 1 and Lotus racing icon Bob Dance, the concert endeavors to celebrate the past, present, and future of Texas Blues with help from a who’s who of Dallas-area sponsors: La Comida, Celestial Beerworks, Goza Tequila, Peticolas Brewing, Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whiskey, Dallas Police Honor Guard, the Jim Clark Trust, and DFW Rescue Me. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute Texas Flood is the headliner for the festival, with opening sets from Austin-based blues dude Dylan Bishop, and Dallas’ Roller Trio. As a special treat, legendary sax man Johnny Reno will be sitting in on some songs. Regogo Records is located at 2503 Butler at Dallas. If you want to go to this thing, email studio@regogorecords.com or call 972.620.7285. Texas Flood really goes for the SRV authenticity – look at Tommy Katona’s hat: