Matthew Broyles, Ryker Hall, and Orthodox Fuzz will provide music for Grackle Art Gallery’s first one-night-only show of 2019. You can see Landon Shepherd’s abstract paintings, Trista Morris’ nature scenes rendered in acrylic, and other works by various artists. The event is only on Saturday evening.

Fresh Expressions: Eyes, Ears, and Tacos, 7-11pm Sat. Grackle Art Gallery, 4621 El Campo Blvd, FW. 817-738-5259.