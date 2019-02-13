It’s finally over. After 20 years in operation, Gallery 414 in the Cultural District will close its doors forever next month. You still have until then to say farewell (and ponder just how much the surrounding neighborhood has changed) as the venue displays some of the best canvases that have graced its walls and pays tribute to Razz Fiesler, the man who started it all.

Never Say Goodbye — The Last Exhibition and The Last Picture Show — A Tribute to Razz Fiesler, thru Mar 3. 414 Templeton Dr, FW. Free. 817-821-5817.