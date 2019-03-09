Fort Worth Weekly’s annual celebrity chili cook-off is happening right now until 4 pm so head on out to the Tin Panther to sample chili from a dozen local chefs, including Ben Merritt (Fixture FW); Briant Dukes (Purple Frog); Chris Fersch (Billy Bob’s Texas); Chris Magallanes (Panther City BBQ); David Hollister (Gas Monkey Bar & Grill); Juan Rodriguez (Magdalena’s); Kevin Martinez (Tokyo Cafe); Kyle Baker (Bird Cafe); Manuel Vasquez (Tarrant Area Food Bank); Mark Weger (The Chat Room); Stefon Rishel (Wishbone & Flynt); Steven Mitchel (Bistro 1031); and more!