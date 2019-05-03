An iconic piece of Lola’s Saloon has gone missing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the venue’s black-and-white painting of Johnny Cash giving the finger should contact Lola’s owner Brian Forella at bforella@gmail.com.

Based on the legendary 1969 photograph of the Outlaw singer-songwriter, the painting by Fort Worthian Jesse Sierra Hernandez had been hanging near the back exit of the 3,500-square-foot space for about two years. The 40-inch square piece is one of four that Hernandez painted for Lola’s upon its opening in 2006 and one of three that remains onsite. Another is of Willie, Waylon, and Hank and the other a Dia de los Muertos couple. The fourth –– of former Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan administering an old-school beatdown on Robin Ventura –– now hangs at the Big Apple Cafe, a sports bar by DFW Airport owned by a friend of Forella’s.

Forella noticed the Cash piece was missing on Tuesday.

“I was walking in, and I was like, ‘Shiiit,’ because, man, a couple of things have gone missing lately, but that’s like a huge thing.”

On Facebook, he posted a request for the painting’s safe return. “It means a lot to us,” he wrote.

Forella said he won’t ask any questions once the painting is back where it belongs.

“I don’t care,” he said. “They can leave it on the front porch. Somebody brings it back, that’s cool.”