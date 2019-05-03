Fort Worth is one of the few big cities left that leans right, but the blue trickle that began during the 2018 midterms is threatening to become a wave in 2020.

At least that’s what Democratic hopefuls running for president are saying as they find their way to Tarrant County to hold rallies.

Kamala Harris was here in March, and Bernie Sanders hit town last week (“Bernie Sanders Rally Draws About 1,000 People to Downtown Fort Worth,” April 25).

Beto O’Rourke is in downtown tonight at the Flying Saucer.

O’Rourke lost his Senate bid to Ted Cruz by 200,000 votes statewide during the 2018 midterms but edged out Cruz in Tarrant County by several thousand votes.

O’Rourke hopes to ride that momentum into the White House if he can win his party’s nomination and topple Sir Orange Oopsalot.

He drew about the same number of people as Sanders, I suppose, around a thousand, but it’s hard to guess with everybody packed into the large patio and standing on sidewalks surrounding it.

All photos by Jeff Prince