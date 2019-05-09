When you win a championship in pro sports, they give you a ring. Which is nice. But what do you do with it afterward? I have rings from two Rangers American League championships one from the Fort Worth Fire of the Central Hockey League. I’m too paranoid to wear them and they cost too much to insure to keep in my flat, so they reside in a safe deposit box at the bank.

Preston Pearson owns a pair of rings he got via Super Bowl wins. Last Sunday, he put his to much more productive use – raising money for charity. The event was Taste of the Cowboys, an annual fundraiser for the North Texas Food Bank held at the Star in Frisco. Pearson has long supported the event, and this year had a ring-related brainstorm to help finish off the live auction the right way. he explains in the video interview that accompanies this post.