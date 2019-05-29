Former Acting Texas Secretary of State David Whitley resigned his post on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, after not mustering the two-thirds vote in the Texas Senate needed for permanent confirmation. Whitley, appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December 2018, raised hell just weeks after he took office, claiming in January that an investigation into voter fraud in Texas revealed more than 95,000 non-citizens were registered to vote in the state, a number that included tens of thousands of legal voters (“Legal Eagles Jump into Voter Fraud Fray,” May 15). A lawsuit brought by the ACLU and other civil rights groups was settled in late April. It forced Texas to pay $450,000 to the plaintiffs, rescinded the purge effort, and made the state agree to a new voter database maintenance process. Good riddance, Dave.