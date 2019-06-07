Carson Taare is a 17-year-old singing phenom from New Zealand making his first visit to Fort Worth. He is the protege of Gray Bartlett, this week’s Toast & Jam guest. They were passing through on the way to Nashville to introduce Carson to record industry people and the Country Music Association. Toast & Jam editor Wyatt Newquist captured Carson singing a snippet of the John Hartford-penned “Gentle on my Mind” with Gray playing lead guitar and Fort Worth Weekly’s Jeff Prince on sticks.