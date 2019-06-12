Wednesday 12 – Egypt’s once-thriving tourist trade has taken a number of hits in this century due to political instability and terrorist attacks on foreigners. Still, we might consider going were we offered a Free Trip to Egypt, as Egyptian-Canadian comedian Tarek Mounib offered to random Americans on the street. The results of his project can be seen at 6:30pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $10.50-12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 13 – Well might the soccer team from Laredo be called the Laredo Heat, given the city’s location on the Mexican border, where temperatures regularly reach triple digits in the summer. The team is swinging through North Texas this week, taking on Fort Worth Vaqueros today. If you miss them then, you can catch them on Saturday, when they face Denton Diablos at 7pm today & Sat at Farrington Field, 1501 University Dr, FW, and Mean Green Soccer Stadium, 1500 Bonnie Brae St, Denton. Tickets are $10. Call 817-200-7355 or 940-368-4077.

Friday 14 – The Brooklyn Jumbies return to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to perform Intervention: Ocean Blues, a multimedia performance piece that incorporates spoken word, dance, improv, and other disciplines to present the importance that our oceans and the life in them holds for us at 8:30pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-738-9215.

Saturday 15 – The 50th anniversary of Stonewall comes to us with a dubious apology by the NYPD for its actions on that day and Before Stonewall, a 1984 documentary about the history of gays and lesbians before that historic event. Made during the height of the AIDS crisis, the film is itself a fascinating artifact of its own time, which screens at 1pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $10. Call 817-723-4358.

Sunday 16 – t’s not often that churches hold a Car and Bike Show, but perhaps they should do it more often. The Fountains Fellowship Church is holding a one-day event this afternoon complete with food trucks, bounce houses, and a raffle, from 11am to 2pm at 5298 Trail Lake Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-297-2488.

Monday 17 – Before Will Smith, Major Attaway played the genie in the Broadway run of Aladdin to rave reviews. Before that, he was a regular star at our very own Jubilee Theatre. Now, he returns here for A Night With Major, a musical revue that will help raise funds for the Fort Worth company that launched his career, starting at 7:30pm at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $50-100. Call 817-336-4411.

Tuesday 18 – At long last, Trey Wilder has found a venue that appreciates him. We’ve written before about his Dak Prescott mural in Dallas and his troubles with Ridgmar Mall, but now he’s brought his brand of cool, polished African-American agitprop art to Arlington Museum of Art in a show called Trey Wilder: Most Known Unknown, which runs Sat thru Aug 1 at 201 W Main St, Arlington. Admission is $5-8. Call 817-275-4600.