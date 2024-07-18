Thursday, July 18, 2024

As hot as Texas is in the summer, it’s a good thing that most residential apartment communities have swimming pools, but this is not that. When contemplating uses for the nonresidential space on the ground floor of Everly Plaza (1801 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-924-0377), co-owners Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries decided to open a 2,400-square-foot community artspace called The Pool, something much needed in that part of the Near Southside. Check out the space at a free reception for Dale Conner: His Legacy and the Pursuit of Peace and Sustainability for Mankind from 6pm to 8pm, presented by J. Peeler Howell Fine Art. This artist is known for using bright, cheery palettes to cover dark subject matter (like the madness of war) with irony.

As a young boy, Conner fantasized about flying fighter planes. After college, during the Vietnam era, he worked at a bomb factory where his romantic notions about war were quickly crushed by the reality of its death and destruction. He left the job after a month. “The horror, the casualties, the destruction [are] morally incomprehensible to me,” Conner once said. “Using various materials and processes, I create art to expose man’s inhumanity and injustice to his fellow human beings, other living creatures, and the planet, using the theme of war and the people who facilitate conflict as my subjects. My work challenges our notions of patriotism and the glorification of combat, confronting the realities of warfare and forcing the viewer to consider these uncomfortable issues in an aesthetic context.”

Friday, July 19, 2024

The Mocky Horror Picture Show, one of North Texas’ only groups hosting live, interactive, movie-mocking events, is taking on the original Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993 with a memorable “riff on the roof” at 9pm at Free Play (1311 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-242-8487). It’s now a cult classic, but the film bombed at the box office, creating easy comedic fodder for these guys. You’ll get a special bag of props to use during the screening and a chance to buy raffle tickets for a huge prize. This event is free, but all proceeds from the raffle and any donations made at the show will go toward the GoFundMe campaign for the local Alamo Drafthouse employees laid off when the theaters closed recently. While the Alamo locations may be reopening, these theater workers are having a tough time in the meanwhile. If you cannot attend, consider donating at GoFundMe.com/f/alamo-drafthouse-dfw-mn-emergency-relief-fund.

Saturday, July 20, 2024

Billed as the biggest tattoo convention in Texas, the fourth annual International Tattoo Collectors Expo is happening at the new Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center (888 Nolan Ryan Expy, 682-318-2810) 2pm-11pm Fri, 10am-11pm Sat, and 10am-10pm Sun. Meet hundreds of tattoo artists, see the latest trends in tattoo art, and shop from unique vendors. Daily tickets are $25, and weekend passes are $60 at TattooCollectorsExpo.com.

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Missy Elliott, the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is performing at 7pm at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000). The lineup could change, but as of press time, the show is meant to include cameo performances by Busta Ryhmes, Ciara, and Timbaland. Tickets to Out of This World: The Experience start at $75.50 on Ticketmaster.com.

Monday, July 22, 2024

It’s #MovieNight at my place. With the recent death of Fort Worth-born actress Shelley Duvall, my husband and I are doing a little in-house (in-apartment, as it were) retrospective. I’m a big fan of The Shining — a visit to the film’s iconic Stanley Hotel is on my bucket list — but I just watched it not too long ago. Instead, I’m going with ones I’ve never seen, like the ‘70s rarity Brewster McCloud, now streaming on Sling TV.

I only know of this film from an old review on our website. Our writer was super-excited about it. Local artist Penny Brisco (@ShinyPennyArt) thinks Fort Worth needs a mural of Duvall and the enormous fake lashes she wears in the movie. Agreed.

My second choice may require more than one evening to tackle. In the ‘80s, Duvall moved away from being in front of the camera and took on more behind-the-scenes roles and smaller parts before returning to a quiet life in Texas. She ran two production companies that created children’s television programming, including Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theater, which has a cult following and can now be streamed on YouTube.com. R.I.P., Shelley Duvall (1949-2024).

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Fort Worth’s Chadwick “Wick” Clifford, a world-renowned guitar tech who’s worked with Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy), Jus Lyons (Machine Gun Kelly), Josh Weathers, and more, has dreamed his whole life of a retail space to do his thing. Soon, Wick’s Guitar Shop will have a location across the way from Dickies Arena on Montgomery Street. Follow @wicks_guitar_shop on Instagram for updates about the upcoming grand opening party. Meanwhile, catch up with him at tonight’s Guitar Maintenance & Repair Workshop at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) from 6pm to 10:30pm. Lettieri and bandmate Wes Stephenson will be there to hang out and jam. Tickets are $25+fees at TicketLeap.events/tickets/fortworthmusicacademy/wick.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

From 6pm to 8pm, Dan’s Silverleaf (103 Industrial St, Denton, 940-808-0008) hosts a Christmas-in-July event called Yule Sizzle in the Sun. Enjoy a rare visit with Santa, who is currently on summer vacation, plus you can play holiday-themed bar trivia and singo (bingo with music), take aim at the mayor of Denton at the dunk tank booth, and hear live music by surf-rockers the Denton Tarantinos. Admission includes your first drink, and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event at DentonHolidayLighting.com, with proceeds benefiting the city’s annual holiday lighting festival.