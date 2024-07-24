Thursday, July 25, 2024

The Texas nonprofit World Fandom aims to educate the public about animation, cinema, costume design, dance, gaming, music, and other forms of traditional and popular art and culture through member gatherings and public events. This year, World Fandom brings its annual AnimeFest/GameFest to Tarrant County at the new Loews Hotel & Convention Center (888 Nolan Ryan Expy, Arlington, 682-318-2810) from noon Thursday to 3pm Sunday. Meet actors and participate in cosplay, gaming, panel discussions, and more. Adult daily tickets start at $50, and weekend passes are $60 at AnimeFest.org.

Friday, July 26, 2024

Meaningful Conversations Fort Worth, a group looking for “the deeper truths that unite us,” is hosting an event called In Search of True Friendship at The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700) from 7pm to 9pm. The spiritual perspective of the Bahá’í teachings on the subject will be discussed, as will practical ways to build a like-minded community. While there is no cost to attend, please RSVP via Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Tap dancing has found me again. For my musings on the subject, look for “I’d Tap That” on FWWeekly.com. For an experience IRL, attend the Tap Now: Summer Tap Workshop at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500) from 9am to 5pm. There will be 45-minute classes at different skill levels and with various instructors throughout the day. Classes are $25 each (you can also take two for $45 or three for $65), tap lunch is $10, and the tap talk and film at the end of the day is free. To register or learn more, visit ArtsFifthAvenue.org/tap-summer-workshops.html.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

This week’s your last chance to catch the spellbinding Surrealism and Us, “the first intergenerational show dedicated to Caribbean and African diasporic art,” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215). Many Caribbean and Black artists, evidently, gravitated toward the movement. Some to make a statement. Others to channel the universe or the universal mind. Even others to do some Voodoo. Museum hours are 10am-5pm Tue-Thu, 10am-8pm Fri, and 10am-5pm Sat-Sun (the final two days). Tickets are $16 daily, except for Free Fridays, at TheModern.org. —Anthony Mariani

Monday, July 29, 2024

Along with getting heavy rotation on KXT with the track “Talkin’ to Myself,” Sarah Shook & The Disarmers also do one of my personal favorites, “Fuck Up.” (Cleary, I didn’t hear that on the FM dial.) Shook also produced Fort Worth native Izzy Ryder’s debut Nashville album, Barefoot and Brooding, which dropped in May. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers play with Frankie Leonie at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) at 8pm. Tickets are $16 on TixR.com.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Weekly folk both love and hate Tuesdays equally. This day is when we put this bad boy to bed every week. The press deadline means something different today. The issue at hand — or paw, as it were — is our second annual Creature Comforts animal-oriented edition. From head to tail, this issue will cover our favorite zoo animals, the Fort Worth Herd and Fossil Rim anniversaries, pet care tips, pet food resources for those in need, and much more. Business owners, show off your animal magnetism and reach our readers right in the furry feels next week. The rest of you, well, drop a line and say, “Meow!” To submit ideas or to reserve space, start by emailing Marketing@FWWeekly.com.

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Did you know there’s a religious holiday today? Nor did I. Actually, it’s tomorrow, but if you go to the slumber party in Granbury tonight, you’ll be there bright and early on Thu, Aug 1. Early agriculture-based groups like the Celts celebrated the first harvest of the season at Lughnasadh, also known as “Loaf Mass Day” by the first Christians. Wiccans use the names Lammas or Lughnasadh for the first autumn harvest festivals, one of eight annual “sabbats” on the Wiccan Wheel of the Year. Open Hearts Yoga Sanctuary & Crystal Boutique (616 Fall Creek Hwy, Granbury, 817-910-8445) is celebrating with a Pagan ceremony and all-night party featuring a performance by world/folk-fusion rocker Daniel Katsuk starting at 6pm, followed by a potluck dinner at 10pm and something called an “overnight gong bath” at midnight. Then at 6:45am, enjoy sunrise yoga. Tickets to the Overnight Lammas Celebration are $55, or $44 per person for groups of two or more. Bring your own blankets, pillows, and such if you’re staying the night. For more details and ticket info, see the event page at Facebook.com/OpenHeartsCrystalBoutique/Events.