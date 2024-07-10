Before heading off on my out-of-state vacation adventure to see Fiona the Hippo, Dave Grohl the Badass, and Mammoth the Cave later this month, I’m having some staycationing fun across North Texas. Join me, won’t you?

Thursday, July 11, 2024

We are a house divided. My husband, who as a toddler loved “David Ree Roth” and still prefers “wings over rings” (referring to the different “VH” logos) has a very low tolerance for Sammy Hagar when it comes to Van Halen. As for me, I love Van Hagar as much as I love the original lineup. While I was not in attendance at that very last Texxas Jam when Sammy ended their VH set early due to vocal issues and promised from the stage to perform a free concert in North Texas in the future, nothing could have stopped me from going to that makeup show in the streets of West End three years later. (I still remember the tree I clung to.) With the release of the box set of For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge: Expanded Edition, the rooftop of Sundown at the Granada Theater (3520 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-823-8305) will screen the previously unreleased footage from that free concert found in high definition on the Blu-ray disc included in the set. Guess where I’ll be at 8:30pm? But not hanging from a tree.

Friday, July 12, 2024

The UTA Planetarium (700 Planetarium Pl, Arlington, 817-272-1183) hosts various events — celestial and earthbound alike — including a 10-show music series called “Music Under the Stars” with dates now thru late December. Fort Worth’s own Housekeys kicked things off last week, and the second show tonight features Dallas Skies and Panther Cello with Kasey Dixon. Appetizers are included with the admission price, and a cash bar will be available. The reception with food and drinks starts at 6pm in the atrium, followed by the concert at 7pm. To see future lineups and purchase $35 tickets, visit UTA.edu/planetarium/shows/events.

Saturday, July 13, 2024

Denton-based community radio station KUZU 92.9-FM and Recycled Books & Records host the second annual Revolution Record Convention at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center (400 E Hickory St, Denton, 940-382-2787) 11am-5pm, with local, regional, and national vendors offering collectible vinyl records and other music media, memorabilia, posters, and more. Live entertainment will include DJs, special guest appearances, and a panel discussion with local journalists Peggy Heinkel-Wolfe, Lyndsay Knecht, and Ken Shimamoto. Admission is $10, and those who purchase them in advance at RevolutionRecordConvention.com will be granted early entry (10am).

Sunday, July 14, 2024

You’re not alone if you believe Halloween starts when Fourth of July ends. Join fellow horror fans at the Texas Haunters Convention at the Mesquite Convention Center (1700 Rodeo Dr, Mesquite, 972-329-3100) 10am-10pm Fri, 7:30am-10:30pm Sat, and 9am-3:30pm today. This Halloween and costume expo features classes, parties, haunting tours, and vendors. Weekend passes are only $25, but there are daily options, too. See the event schedule and register for tickets at TexasHauntersConvention.com.

Monday, July 15, 2024

My aforementioned Hagar-hating husband works weekends, so Mondays have become our date nights (translation: #MovieNight). Tonight’s feature will be A Quiet Place: Day One (PG-13). I saw the first film in this franchise at an Alamo Drafthouse, where you are already required to behave yourself and not make a lot of noise, and the added pressure of trying to eat popcorn in a room full of silent people watching a quiet-oriented movie was a bit much. We’ll see the third installment/prequel at Studio Movie Grill (452 Lincoln Sq, Arlington, 682-267-9465), where everyone will be chowing down, not just me. You can also stream the film on Amazon Prime or YouTube for $24.99. Our film critic thinks the series has evolved enough to stay fresh. Read more of Kristian Lin’s thoughts in last week’s Film Shorts, but proceed with caution. A spoiler or two await.

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The MLB All-Star Game is at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 817-533-1972), and for a closer look read our All-Star Week piece in this week’s Stuff column. For tickets, your best bet is to search Seat Geek, the official reseller, because I don’t want you to get scammed. As of press time, the cheapest seats start at $219 each at SeatGeek.com/mlb-all-star-game-tickets.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

And now something for the Boomers at Bass Performance Hall (555 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). And their offspring. And maybe even you. Spinning a tale of young love and wacky comedy to the tunes of disco giants ABBA, the award-winning jukebox musical Mamma Mia! brightens up the downtown venue for one final week: 7:30pm Tue-Fri and 1:30pm/7:30pm Sat-Sun. We dare you to sit still. — Anthony Mariani